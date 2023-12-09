 Skip to main content
The 13 best TV deals in Best Buy’s 3-day sale — from $65

Albert Bassili
By

Getting a bigger TV can be a big upgrade in your home theater system, but that usually means you’re going to pay a premium and a ton of money that can be hard to justify. Luckily, Best Buy is having a massive 3-day sale going on with lots of different deals on TVs you can take advantage of. That includes everything from the budget-friendly to something you can use with a gaming PC, PS5, or Xbox Series X. We’ve done our best to wade through all the options and present you with the best picks we can find, but it’s still worth taking a look at the full sale from Best Buy by clicking the button below.

Our Favorite TV Deal in Best Buy’s 3-Day Sale

The TCL Q5 4K QLED TV on a white background.
TCL

Having a big-screen TV can be a lot of fun, but they are expensive, especially once you go over the 55-inch bracket. Luckily, this TV deal on the TCL Q5 nets you a large TV for just $380 instead of the usual $600. It also comes with many features, such as support for HDR10+ and HLG, the latter of which is an HDR standard used by many sports broadcasters, so if you’re a sports fan, the TCL Q5 is perfect. It’s also a great TV for gaming on consoles like the PS5 or the Xbox Series X, especially since it’s big enough for couch multiplayer gaming.

Other TV Deals We Like in Best Buy’s 3-Day Sale

The Hisense U6K
Best Buy

Of course, there are a lot of other excellent TV deals you can take advantage of, whether it’s something budget-friendly and small that can go into a bedroom or something large and jam-packed full of features. We’ve gone through a lot of what’s available on Best Buy and listed our favorite picks below, so be sure to grab one if you like the deal since they will only last for a couple more days.

  • Insignia 24-inch F20 Series FHD  —
  • Insignia 30-inch F20 Series FHD —
  • Insignia 42-inch F20 Series FHD —
  • Pioneer 50-inch Class LED 4K —
  • Insignia 55-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K —
  • Samsung 43-inch Class CU7000 Crystal 4K —
  • Samsung 55-inch Class CU7000 Crystal 4K —
  • LG 65-inch Class UQ70 Series LED 4K —
  • Samsung 65-inch Class CU7000 Crystal 4K —
  • Package – Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T Crystal 4K TV and  Samsung A series 2.1.ch Soundbar —
  • LG 86-inch Class UR7800 Series LED 4K —
  • Samsung 65-inch Class Q80C QLED 4K UHD —

