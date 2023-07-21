 Skip to main content
Bose’s noise-canceling QuietComfort Earbuds II are $50 off today

Are you having a tough time choosing from all the wireless earbuds in the market? Here’s a highly recommended offer — the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for $249, following a $50 discount from Amazon on their original price of $299. It’s made by one of the most recognizable names in the audio industry, so we don’t expect this bargain to last long. If you’re interested in taking advantage of this price cut, you’re going to have to add the wireless earbuds to your cart and check out as fast as you can.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Bose pioneered the development of active noise cancellation, so it’s no surprise that the technology is the standout feature of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. Their ANC is so good that they’ve claimed their place in our roundup of the best wireless earbuds, as they intelligently personalize the noise cancellation and sound performance to make sure that you’re uninterrupted while you’re listening to your favorite songs or watching streaming content. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II’s Aware Mode, which will let you listen to what’s going on around you without having to take them out of your ears, is improved with ActiveSense in scanning for and reducing the volume of really loud sounds.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II come with three pairs each of ear tips and custom stability bands to help you find the perfect fit, and they can stay in your ears the whole day with a long-lasting battery that can last up to 6 hours on a single charge and a total of 24 hours with their charging case. There’s also a simple touch interface on the wireless earbuds, so you’ll just have to swipe and tap to control the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II.

There’s a lot of headphone deals for wireless earbuds out there, but most of them won’t provide the value that you can get from buying the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II from Amazon, where they’re down to just $249 from $299 originally. However, you’ll only be able to pocket the $50 in savings if you act quickly, because there’s no telling when this offer will get taken down. If you don’t want to miss out on this cheap price for the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, you need to complete the purchase immediately.

