Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the best time of the year to buy electronics like headphones, so you’ll likely not be surprised that there are some excellent Cyber Monday headphone deals. In fact, one of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market, the QuietComfort Ultra, is on sale at the moment. While they usually go for $429, Amazon has discounted them to $379, a great $50 discount for a set of headphones that is only a couple of months old. So, if you want some of the best noise-canceling you can get, scoop up this offer while it lasts.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless headphones

Whether you’re looking for some wireless headphones for the home theater, the office, or for pairing with a mobile device, you can’t go wrong with something from Bose. The popular audio company recently revamped its QuietComfort headphones and earbuds with lossless, hi-res, and spatial audio, and one of the biggest benefactors of this is the Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless headphones. These technologies work together to make your home theater a bit of a destination. They create an insanely immersive viewing experience, as well as produce great sounding audio whether you’re watching a movie or listening to music. In short, these headphones are made to compete with the best headphones.

Another feature Bose puts a lot of effort into with these headphones is active noise-cancelation. The QuietComfort Ultra wireless headphones feature a Quiet Mode, an Aware Mode, and an Immersion Mode that combines full noise-cancelation with Bose Immersive Audio. These headphones work with basic day-to-day tasks such as making phone calls, and their luxurious design makes them comfortable to where for hours at a time. Despite all of their features, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless headphones manage to get 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, and fast charging technology allows the headphones to reach 2.5 hours of playback with just 15 minutes of charge time.

Everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and smart home essentials.

If you’re looking for a great deal on some headphones this Cyber Monday shopping season, this deal on the Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless headphones is a difficult one to top. Amazon currently has them marked down from $429 to a Cyber Monday price of $379, which makes for a savings of $50. Free shipping is included with a purchase.

Editors' Recommendations