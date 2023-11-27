 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are $50 off for Cyber Monday

Andrew Morrisey
By
Woman wearing Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones in black.
Bose

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the best time of the year to buy electronics like headphones, so you’ll likely not be surprised that there are some excellent Cyber Monday headphone deals. In fact, one of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market, the QuietComfort Ultra, is on sale at the moment. While they usually go for $429, Amazon has discounted them to $379, a great $50 discount for a set of headphones that is only a couple of months old.  So, if you want some of the best noise-canceling you can get, scoop up this offer while it lasts.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless headphones

Whether you’re looking for some wireless headphones for the home theater, the office, or for pairing with a mobile device, you can’t go wrong with something from Bose. The popular audio company recently revamped its QuietComfort headphones and earbuds with lossless, hi-res, and spatial audio, and one of the biggest benefactors of this is the Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless headphones. These technologies work together to make your home theater a bit of a destination. They create an insanely immersive viewing experience, as well as produce great sounding audio whether you’re watching a movie or listening to music. In short, these headphones are made to compete with the best headphones.

Another feature Bose puts a lot of effort into with these headphones is active noise-cancelation. The QuietComfort Ultra wireless headphones feature a Quiet Mode, an Aware Mode, and an Immersion Mode that combines full noise-cancelation with Bose Immersive Audio. These headphones work with basic day-to-day tasks such as making phone calls, and their luxurious design makes them comfortable to where for hours at a time. Despite all of their features, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless headphones manage to get 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, and fast charging technology allows the headphones to reach 2.5 hours of playback with just 15 minutes of charge time.

Everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and smart home essentials.

If you’re looking for a great deal on some headphones this Cyber Monday shopping season, this deal on the Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless headphones is a difficult one to top. Amazon currently has them marked down from $429 to a Cyber Monday price of $379, which makes for a savings of $50. Free shipping is included with a purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
The best OLED TV Cyber Monday deals from Samsung, Sony, and LG
Digital Trends Best Cyber Monday OLED TV Deals

OLED TVs are peak home theater displays. Because of their unique ability to light each pixel individually, they have better contrast and clarity than other TV types. If you've been holding off on buying one of these expensive TVs, Cyber Monday deals are the perfect place to look. There are awesome discounts on the best OLED TVs, and cheaper brands too. Once you've compared QLED vs. OLED TV, you'll know that springing for OLED is the right choice. Check out the options below.

If an OLED display is just too far out of your price range, you should also check out QLED TV Cyber Monday deals. Best Buy Cyber Monday TV deals include a wide variety of options, if you want to compare prices across TV categories.
The best OLED TV Cyber Monday deal
LG 48-inch A2 Series OLED 4K webOS TV -- $550, was $1,300

Read more
Best QLED TV Cyber Monday deals: TCL, Samsung, and more
Digital Trends Best Black Friday 65 Inch TV Deals

TVs are some of the most popular purchases during Cyber Monday deals. There are a ton of options with major discounts. If you're been considering upgrading your standard LED TV into a QLED, or you've been comparing QLED vs. OLED and decided on QLED, this is the list for you. If you have no idea what all these anagrams mean, check out our quantum dot explainer (QLED = quantum light emitting diode). Be sure to compare these prices with OLED Cyber Monday deals too.
The best QLED TV Cyber Monday deal
TCL 55-inch 6-Series QLED 4K Google TV -- $400, was $600

We tend to go with a more affordable option when picking out the "best" deals, and this pick is no exception, but don't let that fool you. TCL has made an excellent TV with a lot of great features, like the superior 4K quality resolution, mini-LED technology with uncompromising contrast and brightness, and hands-free voice controls accessible via Google Assistant. But it all hearkens back to that price, and man is that price juicy. Don't sleep on this one.

Read more
The best 75-inch TV Cyber Monday deals on Samsung, Sony, and more
Digital Trends Best Cyber Monday 75 Inch TV Deals

If our guide on what size TV to buy says you should buy a 75-inch TV, then don't let Cyber Monday deals end without getting one with a massive discount. That's a fairly massive size for a screen, which will get you an unparalleled viewing experience whenever you watch sports or blockbuster movies. They're often expensive, but you can enjoy some savings if you take advantage of Cyber Monday TV deals. Now's the perfect time to purchase a 75-inch TV, but where do you start? We've gathered some of the best 75-inch TV Cyber Monday deals available right now, just to make things a bit simpler for everybody. These cover some of the best QLED TV Cyber Monday deals and OLED TV Cyber Monday deals.
The best 75-inch TV Cyber Monday deal
Hisense 75-inch Class U6 4K Google TV -- $650, was $800

One of the best 75-inch TVs when it comes to price, features, and quality is the Hisense 75-inch Class U6 Series 4K HDR Mini-LED QLED smart Google TV, which is $100 off at Best Buy. It's already priced reasonably at $800, but with today's deal it's down to $650. It's a QLED or Quantum Dot technology panel equipped with Mini-LED tech and full array local dimming, plus ULED 4K resolution. That's a lot of big, fancy words to describe it as a beautiful TV, and it's beautiful indeed. Even more beautiful is that price. Thanks Best Buy.

Read more