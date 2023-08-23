There’s a huge flash sale happening on Bose soundbars today

If you’re browsing through soundbar deals because you want to give your TV’s audio a boost, then you’re in luck because Best Buy just slashed the prices of certain Bose soundbars. The Bose TV Speaker is on sale for $220, down $60 from $280; the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 is available for $450, for a $50 discount on its original price of $500; and the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 will be yours for $700, for savings of $200 on its sticker price of $900. These offers are not expected to last long though, so it’s highly recommended that you choose the soundbar that you want to purchase as soon as you can.

Bose TV Speaker — $220, was $280

The Bose TV Speaker is a simple and effortless upgrade to your TV’s sound output. Inside are two full-ranged drivers that deliver wide and spatial sound, while a center tweeter focuses on making speech clearer. The remote even comes with a Dialogue Mode button if you want the soundbar to further elevate the voice clarity of the show or movie that you’re watching. The Bose TV Speaker can also function as a Bluetooth speaker by pressing the Bluetooth button on the remote, which will give you the chance to pair it with a mobile device to play music, podcasts, and more.

Bose Smart Soundbar 600 — $450, was $500

The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 is included in our list of the best soundbars as the best small soundbar for movies and TV shows because it projects sound upward, outward, and to the sides so effectively that it will feel like you have extra speakers in your home theater setup. The soundbar features Bose’s Voice4Video technology, which combines with built-in Amazon’s Alexa to allow you to control the device using voice commands. You’ll also be able to stream content to the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 using Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, and Chromecast.

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 — $700, was $900

For top-quality audio from your TV, you’ll have to go with the Bose Smart Soundbar 900. It supports Dolby Atmos for a surround sound experience that places you in the middle of whatever’s on the screen, and offers four more speakers than the Bose Smart Soundbar 600. It also features ADAPTiQ technology, which fine-tunes the sound output to tailor fit the room where the soundbar is located. The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 is also equipped with noise-rejecting microphones so that it will hear your voice commands clearly, as you access Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant.

