One of the best TV deals at the moment is one that is truly awe-inspiring. Right now, you can buy a Hisense 100-inch U76 QLED TV for $2,000 at Best Buy. Yes, 100 inches of QLED TV goodness. It normally costs $5,000 but for now, it’s down to $2,000 so you save a huge $3,000 off the regular price. To put this into context, you could buy a much smaller for around this price so you’re truly getting a lot for your money here. If you want to buy seemingly the biggest TV you could imagine, take a look at what else we have to say about it below.

Why you should buy the Hisense 100-inch U76 QLED TV

Before we all get too excited, check what size TV you should buy. The Hisense 100-inch U76 QLED TV is incredibly big and it’s not going to suit every living environment. No one wants to squeeze past their massive TV or struggle to find the room, so check what works for you first.

Assuming you have the space, the Hisense 100-inch U76 QLED TV is pretty great. QLED technology means you gain a layer of quantum dots in front of the LED screen providing you with brighter colors and superior picture quality than regular 4K. It has full array local dimming so it can precisely adjust the LED’s brightness in both dark and bright areas so you gain greatly improved contrast.

There’s also support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos as with the best TVs so it offers a more cinematic experience than most others. A dedicated Filmmaker mode further helps by disabling all post processing and preserving the correct aspect ratios, colors, and frame rates. Away from movies, Smooth Motion removes the digital “noise” that can affect moving objects so that fast-moving sports look great. Similar technology is used when gaming too with an automatic low-latency mode, 144Hz variable refresh rate, and FreeSync Premium support.

Adding to reasons why Hisense is one of the best TV brands, attention to detail is provided with Google Assistant support, Alexa support, and a voice remote as well. You can also connect your Bluetooth headphones to listen privately as needed.

A great TV in so many ways and truly cinematic in scale, the Hisense 100-inch U76 QLED TV is normally priced at $5,000. Today, you can buy it from Best Buy for $2,000 so you save $3,000 off the regular price. Check it out now before stock runs out soon.

