One of our favorite 75-inch 4K TVs is 34% off at Amazon

Aaron Mamiit
Hisense U8G 4K ULED HDR TV
Is it time to upgrade your TV? If you’re planning to get a massive display for your living room, look no further than the 75-inch Hisense U8 Series ULED 4K TV. From its original price of $1,950, it’s down to $1,290 from Amazon following a 34% discount. It’s still not cheap by any means, but if you want nothing but the best for your home entertainment needs, this is the kind of purchase from TV deals that you should be willing to make. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before the $660 in savings disappears though, so you better hurry with the transaction if you’re interested in this 4K TV.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Hisense U8 Series ULED 4K TV

Hisense is one of the best TV brands, and it uses its mini-LED QLED technology, which it calls ULED, in its premium models like the Hisense U8 Series ULED 4K TV — one of our best TVs. You’ll be enjoying excellent contrast and vivid colors, for image quality that challenges those from the best models of Samsung, Sony, and LG. The 4KT V also supports Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, which combine to create a truly cinematic experience in the comfort of your own living room while you’re watching streaming shows through the Google TV platform.

The Hisense U8 Series ULED 4K TV also offers a 144Hz native refresh rate, which enables its 480 Smooth Motion feature that minimize blurring whenever there are fast-action scenes such as during action movies and sports programs. This also makes it a great display for gaming, with additional features such as automatic low-latency mode, variable refresh rate, and AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro. You’re going to have to consult our guide on what size TV to buy though, because a 75-inch screen needs proper space.

If you’re browsing through QLED TV deals and nothing stands out, you should be looking for the 75-inch Hisense U8 Series ULED 4K TV instead. With that large screen and top-of-the-line features, it’s understandably expensive at $1,950 originally, but Amazon is giving you the chance to get it delivered to your doorstep for just $1,290. That’s a 34% discount that’s equivalent to $660 in savings, which is an amazing bargain. Buy the 75-inch Hisense U8 Series ULED 4K TV right now because we’re not sure when you’ll get another crack at this offer once it ends.

