If you’re planning to watch Super Bowl LVIII at home, or if you’re thinking about throwing a Super Bowl watch party, the experience will be so much better with a 75-inch TV. You don’t have to shell out more than $1,000 to get such a large display though, as we’ve gathered TV deals for 75-inch screens for less than $600. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before these offers expire, but it’s highly recommended that you push through with the purchase today anyway to make sure that the 75-inch TV that you buy arrives on time for the big game.

Hisense 75-inch A6 Series 4K TV — $500, was $580

The Hisense A6 Series 4K TV supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR 10 for remarkable visuals while watching the Super Bowl, and with DTS Virtual: X, you’ll also be enjoying immersive audio. If you’re going to watch the big game through a streaming service, you’ll be able to access it through the Google TV platform, which also enables voice commands through Google Assistant and casting from mobile devices through Chromecast.

TCL 75-inch S4 Series 4K TV — $530, was $550

The TCL S4 Series 4K TV supports all of the most advanced HDR formats, and with Motion Rate 240 that combines multiple motion enhancement technologies, all of the action in the Super Bowl will be smooth and clear. The 4K TV runs on Google TV, but in addition to Google Assistant, it will also work with Amazon’s Alexa for voice commands. It’s also got built-in Chromecast, and you can connect Bluetooth headphones if you’re the only one watching the big game.

Samsung 75-inch TU690T 4K TV — $550, was $750

The Samsung TU690T 4K TV offers 4K Ultra HD upscaling to transform everything you watch to 4K content, and its support for HDR enables a wider range of colors and sharper details. You’ll be able to watch streaming services with the help of Samsung’s Tizen operating system, which will make it easy to pair the TV with your smart home devices running on Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant. For casting from your smartphones, the Samsung TU690T 4K TV uses Apple’s AirPlay 2.

LG 75-inch UQ70 Series 4K TV — $580, was $750

The LG UQ70 Series 4K TV is an amazing streaming TV with LG’s webOS 22 operating system, for built-in access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and the rest of the popular services. The platform also offers the Sports Alert feature, so after the Super Bowl, you’ll be able to follow your favorite teams across different leagues through real-time updates. The 4K TV also offers 4K Upscaling and supports Active HDR.

