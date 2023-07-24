If you think your home theater setup needs a shot of excitement, then there’s no better way to do that than by buying the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. It’s already relatively affordable at its original price of $600, but it’s even cheaper following a $150 discount from Best Buy. You’ll only have to pay $450 for one of the cheapest TV deals for such a massive screen, but only if you hurry because there’s not much time left before this offer ends — and we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance at it.

Why you should buy the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV

First and foremost, you need to find out if the space that you have in your living room will be enough for a 70-inch display by checking our guide on what size TV to buy. If the answer to that is yes, then get ready for captivating visuals with the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV’s 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for High Dynamic Range. It also offers DTS Studio Sound, which creates immersive audio to complete the cinematic experience within the confines of your own home. The 4K TV also works with HDMI ARC and eARC so that you’ll only need one cable to connect it to a soundbar or AV receiver, if you want the extra audio boost.

The best TVs in the market are all smart TVs because everyone wants access to all of the popular streaming shows. For the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, this is done through the Amazon Fire TV platform, which will also let you use voice commands through Amazon’s Alexa and the Alexa Voice Remote for functions like searching for content, launching apps, and controlling playback, among many others.

The 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV already provides amazing value for its sticker price of $600, so it’s going to prove to be an even better purchase at its discounted rice of $450 from Best Buy. The $150 in savings won’t last forever though, especially since we believe this deal will attract a lot of attention. If you want the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV delivered to your doorstep and set up in your living room as soon as possible, you need to push through with the transaction immediately.

