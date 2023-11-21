There are TVs, and then there are incredible TVs, which stand above the rest because of the exceptional visual fidelity and immersive experience they offer. But even browsing some of the best Black Friday deals, you’d be hard-pressed to find many of those exceptional TVs on sale at a steep discount. Well, that’s about to change because Best Buy has one on sale right now for Black Friday. The LG 48-inch Class A2 Series 4K UHD OLED smart TV is on sale for $750 off. Yes, you’re saving $750 with this deal. Normally $1,300, you can grab it today for just $550. The OLED self-lit pixels are vibrant, bright, and gorgeous, and the LG a7 Gen5 AI processor 4K can make sure all regular HD content is upscaled brilliantly. It really does belong on the Best Buy Black Friday TV deals list, too.

Why you should buy the LG 48-inch Class A2 Series 4K UHD OLED smart TV for Black Friday

With 100% color volume and 100% color fidelity, plus dynamic tone mapping, and the OLED self-lit pixels, this TV is gorgeous, vibrant, and crystal clear. The 4K resolution takes your entertainment to entirely new levels on the visual front, but the a7 Gen5 AI processor 4K can help upscale older content, so you’re never missing out on the upgraded goodness of this TV.

It’s powered by LG’s webOS smart TV platform, so right out of the box, you can connect to your local WiFi and start streaming movies and shows from your favorite apps. Filmmaker mode with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos sound provides a more cinematic entertainment experience all around. Plus, the game optimizer tech will ensure your games are running buttery smooth with no lag or frame rate issues.

Additional features include cloud gaming support through GeForce Now, built right into the TV, smart assistant support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and more, as well as smart home-ready support with Apple’s AirPlay, HomeKit, and others. This LG set is WISA-ready, too, if you have compatible high-fidelity speakers already or want to get some.

For Black Friday, the price cannot be beaten. It’s down to just $550 right now, which is $750 off the ticket price. That is an amazing discount, and this OLED TV is down to one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. You might want to hurry up if you’re interested. It will either sell out, or the deal will be over, really soon.

