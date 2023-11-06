 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 48-inch LG OLED 4K TV is discounted from $1300 to $550

Albert Bassili
By
The LG A2 placed in a living room environment.
LG

Going for a TV with an OLED panel is one of the better upgrades you can do for your home theater system, and while they do tend to be quite expensive, there are some great deals and budget-oriented TVs you can take advantage of. For example, while the LG A2 Series is the lower-end version of the excellent LG C2 series, it’s still a great TV in its own right. In fact, you can get an OLED TV for even cheaper with this deal from Best Buy, which takes the usual $1,300 price tag of the LG A2 Series and slashes it down massively to just $550. That’s a whopping $750 discount and puts a great OLED TV into a more achievable price range.

Why you should buy the LG 48-inch A2 Series OLED 4K TV

Besides just having a great OLED panel from one of the few companies that make the panels, the LG A2 Series has a couple of more features that make it an excellent TV. For example, it supports HDR10, but, more importantly, if you’re a sports fan, you also get HLG HDR. That means you can get the same contrast and image quality as you would when watching films or shows, at least if you watch through a broadcaster that supports and uses the HLG standard. That said, the base refresh rate is only 60Hz, so it won’t work as well for action-packed content like a 120Hz refresh rate TV would. That said, it’s not a deal breaker, and it’s a surprisingly great refresh rate for console gaming, such as with the Xbox Series S or games on the Series X and PlayStation 5 that don’t go over 60Hz, which is most of them.

The whole TV runs on LG’s own webOS smart TV platform, which isn’t as widely known but is still just as good as Roku or Google TV, and you can expect to find all your favorite streaming apps there without an issue. It also works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and it supports Apple HomeKit for those in the Apple ecosystem, so at least everybody gets a bit of coverage. There are also a couple more features that are nice to have that you may not necessarily use, such as the AI Picture Pro 4K upscaler, cloud gaming through GeForce Now, and better audio through WiSA.

Related

Overall, even though the LG A2 series isn’t one of LG’s premium products, it’s still an excellent high-end TV that’s an absolute steal with Best Buy’s deal bringing it down to $550. That said, it’s always worth looking at some other great OLED TV deals or our roundup of general TV deals that may not include OLED TVs.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Best TV deals: Get a 65-inch 4K TV for under $300 and more
Vizio OLED TV

Is it time to upgrade your home theater system? The Super Bowl is closer than you think, and the NBA season just started. There are new blockbuster movies hitting streaming services everyday. Plus, TVs are not nearly as expensive as they were even five years ago. We've collected the bst of the best TV deals out there right now, including unmissable OLED TV deals and QLED TV deals. These deals come from top-of-the-line brands like LG and Samsung as well as budget options like Roku, Hisense and TCL.
40-inch Roku Select Series HDTV -- $180, was $230

If you're looking for a cheap 4K TV with all the features, and size doesn't matter, this 40-inch Roku is the perfect option -- you can stop reading now. This little smart TV is perfect for a dorm room, workspace or garage. It has Roku smart tech in it, so you can stream your favorite shows right from the TV without needing a cable box, console, or even a streaming stick. But please note: This is the only TV on this list that is not 4K, just FHD, or 1080p.

Read more
This 50-inch QLED TV just had its price slashed to $250
TCL's 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV.

You probably never imagined that you can get a 50-inch QLED TV for just $250, but that's all you'll have to pay for the 50-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV if you purchase it from Best Buy right now due to a $150 discount on its original price of $400. We don't think it's going to stay this cheap for long though, as stocks are probably already flying off the shelves. Add it to your cart and check out immediately, or else you may miss one of the most affordable QLED TV deals in the market right now.

Why you should buy the 50-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV
The TCL Q5 4K QLED TV features QLED technology behind its 50-inch screen -- a layer of quantum dots that supercharges color. Combined with 4K Ultra HD resolution, you'll be able to watch your favorite shows and movies with lifelike details, while the TV's support for the most advanced HDR formats and DTS Virtual: X will further elevate picture and sound quality to cinematic levels. Between QLED and OLED TVs, you'll want a QLED TV like the TCL Q5 4K QLED TV if you want unparalleled brightness, a longer life span for your TV, and no risk of getting a screen burn-in.

Read more
Beats Studio Pro headphones temporarily price slashed from $350 to $200
Man wearing Beats Studio Pro (front view).

Headphone deals are looking super sweet right now at Amazon, including this massive $150 discount on the Beats Studio Pro. Only released a few months ago, the Beats Studio Pro look great and sound good too. If you want some seriously stylish cans for less, keep reading while we tell you what else they offer for the price.

Why you should buy the Beats Studio Pro
We were impressed by the ever so slick Beats design that the Beats Studio Pro offered when we reviewed them earlier this year. With a comfy and secure fit, they provide clear and balanced sound with lossless USB audio as an option. Via Beats' custom acoustic platform, you get rich and immersive sound with a choice of two distinct listening modes. These include a fully-adaptive Active Noise Cancelling mode along with a Transparency mode for when you want to listen to your surrounding environment. Lossless audio also offers three distinct built-in sound profiles to help you get things sounding just how you like them.

Read more