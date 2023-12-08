 Skip to main content
The best OLED TV of 2023 is $500 off for a limited time

The LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV in the living room.
LG

One of the highlights of the TV deals online at the moment is being able to save $500 off the LG C3 55-inch OLED TV. Usually $1,800, it’s down to $1,300 when you buy direct from LG, so you’re saving a considerable amount here. A highly regarded TV in many ways, it’s sure to be a big hit for anyone who wants to kit out their living room with a great TV. Not sure if it’s the one for you? Take a look at what we have to say about it below.

Why you should buy the LG C3 55-inch OLED TV

One of the best OLED TVs around, LG knows how to get the most out of OLED panels. In fact, we named the C3 the best overall OLED TV for 2023. With the LG C3 55-inch OLED TV, you get the beauty of self-lit pixels ensuring that you can enjoy deep blacks and vibrant colors all on the same screen. The C3 also has brightness booster functionality so it continues to offer a great visual experience, even in awkward lighting conditions. Even in well-lit rooms, the TV looks gorgeous.

Powered by the a9 AI processor gen 6, the LG C3 55-inch OLED TV has AI-assisted deep learning which analyzes what you’re watching so it can automatically pick the best picture and sound settings for your content. There’s 100% Color Volume and 100% Color Fidelity like the best TVs, so it looks beautiful at all times. Dolby Vision further helps matters along with a dedicated Filmmaker mode that means you see films how the director intended.

The LG C3 isn’t just about great picture quality though as LG offers far more than that to make it one of the best TV brands. There’s also Dolby Atmos support for cinematic sound that immerses you. Mixing up 2-channel audio into virtual 9.1.2 channel sound means it feels positively captivating at all times.

When using the LG C3, the experience is like a dream too, since webOS is a breeze to use, and the Magic Remote is so much simpler than a regular TV remote. There’s also a LG Game Optimizer mode for when you’re gaming, cutting down on motion blur and input lag.

Packed with all the features you could need from a high-end TV, the LG C3 55-inch OLED TV is currently on sale at LG itself. Usually priced at $1,800, you can buy it now for $1,300 so you’re saving $500 off the regular price. The deal is likely to end soon so take a quick look if you’re planning on upgrading your TV.

