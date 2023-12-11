 Skip to main content
Snag an LG 65-inch TV for $400 after a $200 discount at Best Buy

Aaron Mamiit
The LG 65-inch UQ70 Series LED 4K smart TV against a white background.
Is it time to replace your TV? If you’ve been using an outdated screen in your home theater setup for too long, you should think about taking advantage of Best Buy’s offer for the 65-inch LG UQ70 Series 4K TV. Usually $600, a $200 discount makes it more affordable at just $400, but we’re not sure how much time is remaining before you miss out on the savings. Buy this 4K TV now because it may be back to its normal price sooner than you expect.

Why you should buy the 65-inch LG UQ70 Series 4K TV

LG is one of the best TV brands because of the performance of its top-of-the-line models, but even its more affordable options like the LG UQ70 Series 4K TV are excellent purchases. With 4K Ultra HD resolution that promises sharp details, and support for Active HDR with HDR10 and HLG that make automatic adjustments to whatever you’re watching, you can just sit back and relax while you enjoy your favorite shows and movies at the best possible quality. The TV also offers 4K Upscaling that will upgrade non-4K content so that you can maximize its large screen.

Like all the best TVs, the LG UQ70 Series 4K TV is a smart TV, running on LG’s webOS platform. Not only will you be able to access all of the most popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, but you can also watch free content from more than 300 LG Channels. Meanwhile, gamers will love the TV’s Game Optimizer, which collects all settings relevant to gaming in one location for your convenience.

You don’t need to spend several hundreds of dollars on TV deals to get a high-quality display for your living room because there are offers like Best Buy’s $200 discount for the 65-inch LG UQ70 Series 4K TV. From $600, it’s down to only $400, but you can only get this TV for this price if you hurry. That’s because where’s no telling when the bargain expires –in fact, it may be gone as soon as tomorrow. Grab the 65-inch LG UQ70 Series 4K TV from the retailer now while the savings are still online.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
