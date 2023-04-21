 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

LG just dropped the price of this 70-inch 4K TV down to $600

Jennifer Allen
By

One of the better TV deals at the moment is courtesy of LG itself. By buying direct, you can buy the LG 70-inch 4K TV for $600 saving you $120 off the regular price of $720. That’s a sizeable saving on an equally sizeable TV. If you’re fine to stick with standard 4K over OLED or QLED, and you want the biggest display possible, this is the deal for you. Let’s take more of a look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the LG 70-inch 4K TV

As one of the best TV brands, LG knows how to get the best out of every display. In the case of the LG 70-inch 4K TV, you get bright colors, high contrast, and fantastic detail levels for a 4K TV. Thanks to it being such a large display, that means it looks gorgeous at all times with extra detail always important here. There’s also LG’s Quad Core Processor 4K which means it’s able to upscale non-4K content quickly and efficiently, so everything looks better. There are also noise reduction and dynamic color features.

As with many of the best TVs, the LG 70-inch 4K TV also has a dedicated Filmmaker Mode and HDR support so whatever movie you watch, it looks just how the director envisaged things for you. Automatic picture and processor settings mean you don’t have to lift a finger with the TV doing all the hard work. Active HDR provides vibrant color and accurate detail at all times. There’s also a Game Optimizer mode for players with fine-tuned HDR graphics, low input lag, and easy setup that’s designed with various game genres in mind.

Related

For any downtime, LG also has a great operating system in the form of webOS so it’s simple to find all your favorite streaming services and quickly access them. It’s the ideal TV for the whole household, covering many different purposes and needs.

The LG 70-inch 4K TV is normally priced at $720 but right now, you can buy it direct from LG for $600. Being able to save $120 on such a huge TV is a super sweet deal. Buy it now before the deal ends soon and enjoy a larger home cinema experience for less.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer

Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage for Digital Trends but also has a keen interest in Bluetooth speakers, smart home technology, wearables, and all things gaming.

As well as writing for Digital Trends, she regularly contributes at TechRadar, Lifewire, Mashable, and numerous others. She's also featured on the BBC. In her spare time, she watches many movies, plays many games, and enjoys the outdoors.

$500 off makes this the cheapest 65-inch OLED TV today
vizio 65inch oled 4ktv deal best buy december 2020 tv 768x768

Predictably, Walmart has one of the best OLED TV deals around. We say one of them, being able to buy the65-inch Vizio OLED TV for $998 instead of $1,500 actually makes it the cheapest 65-inch OLED TV you can buy today. Packed with great features besides its excellent screen quality, the 65-inch Vizio OLED TV is sure to delight anyone who's been waiting to buy an OLED TV. Here's what to expect.

Why you should buy the Vizio 65-inch OLED TV
Vizio is one of the best TV brands out there right now so it's always a good bet to consider them when buying a new TV. In the case of the Vizio OLED TV, there's a ton to love about it. It has the advantages of OLED technology so you get 8 million self-illuminating pixels that lead to perfect black levels and limitless contrast. With intense colors, you gain exceptional image accuracy so whatever you watch looks a delight here. There's Dolby Vision Bright Mode to further help here so you get excellent lifelike accuracy, color saturation, black detail and brightness. HDR10/+ and HLG formats are supported too.

Read more
Flash sale drops the price of this 65-inch Vizio 4K TV under $400
People watching sports on the 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV.

Walmart is a consistently reliable place for TV deals as demonstrated by the offer on this Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K TV. Normally priced at $528, you can buy it for $398 meaning you save $130 off the regular price. This is a well-made TV from a good quality brand so if you're looking for a cheap 4K TV, this could be the one for you. Let's take a look at what to expect.

Why you should buy the Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K TV
As we eluded to, Vizio is one of the best TV brands at the moment. While it has often focused on QLED TVs in recent times, it still provides great regular 4K TVs too. With the Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K TV, you get excellent features. It offers an excellent 4K resolution but it also has support for HDR10/+ and HLG formats. With Dolby Vision, you get more lifelike accuracy, better color saturation, black detail, and brightness too. Its IQ Active Processor also does a great job of upscaling any non-4K content so you get better picture quality across the board. There's also intelligent pixel-level brightness adjustments with Active Pixel Tuning.

Read more
Killer deal knocks $1,000 off the 65-inch LG C2 OLED 4K TV
55 inch lg um7300 uhd 4k tv b9 oled c9 amazon discounts 2 4 768x768

Today is a good day for upgrading your home theater, as the 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV is seeing a massive discount at Woot!. The high quality TV is going for just $1,500, which is a $1,000 savings from its regular price of $2,500. This is actually a better price than you’ll find at LG, which has the TV on sale for $1,700, and even beats out Best Buy by $100 in savings, as the retail giant currently as it listed for $1,600. You can grabs this $1,000 savings at Woot! over the next couple of weeks, or until the 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV sells out.

Why you should buy the 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV
There are a lot of different TV technologies to choose from out there. So many, in fact, the prospect of tracking down one of the best TVs can be a little overwhelming. But OLED technology is able to produce one of the best images you’ll find in a television, as it allows each pixel in the screen to turn on and off independently. This creates perfect blacks, rich colors, and infinite contrast, all of which bring your content to life across more than eight million pixels. The 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV combines this amazing picture quality with other tech like the a9 AI Processor, which was engineered exclusively for LG OLED and automatically adjusts settings to improve picture and sound qualities based on what you’re watching.

Read more