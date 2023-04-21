LG just dropped the price of this 70-inch 4K TV down to $600

One of the better TV deals at the moment is courtesy of LG itself. By buying direct, you can buy the LG 70-inch 4K TV for $600 saving you $120 off the regular price of $720. That’s a sizeable saving on an equally sizeable TV. If you’re fine to stick with standard 4K over OLED or QLED, and you want the biggest display possible, this is the deal for you. Let’s take more of a look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the LG 70-inch 4K TV

As one of the best TV brands, LG knows how to get the best out of every display. In the case of the LG 70-inch 4K TV, you get bright colors, high contrast, and fantastic detail levels for a 4K TV. Thanks to it being such a large display, that means it looks gorgeous at all times with extra detail always important here. There’s also LG’s Quad Core Processor 4K which means it’s able to upscale non-4K content quickly and efficiently, so everything looks better. There are also noise reduction and dynamic color features.

As with many of the best TVs, the LG 70-inch 4K TV also has a dedicated Filmmaker Mode and HDR support so whatever movie you watch, it looks just how the director envisaged things for you. Automatic picture and processor settings mean you don’t have to lift a finger with the TV doing all the hard work. Active HDR provides vibrant color and accurate detail at all times. There’s also a Game Optimizer mode for players with fine-tuned HDR graphics, low input lag, and easy setup that’s designed with various game genres in mind.

For any downtime, LG also has a great operating system in the form of webOS so it’s simple to find all your favorite streaming services and quickly access them. It’s the ideal TV for the whole household, covering many different purposes and needs.

The LG 70-inch 4K TV is normally priced at $720 but right now, you can buy it direct from LG for $600. Being able to save $120 on such a huge TV is a super sweet deal. Buy it now before the deal ends soon and enjoy a larger home cinema experience for less.

