Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

I found an LG 70-inch TV under $500 in Walmart’s Black Friday sale

Jennifer Allen
By
An LG 70-inch Class NanoCell 75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV sits on an entertainment stand in a living room.
LG

Black Friday TV deals are frequently pretty exciting with one particular highlight being at Walmart. Today, you can buy a LG 70-inch 4K TV for $498 saving you $150 off the regular price of $150 and meaning you score a 70-inch 4K TV for under $500. One of the better Black Friday deals, we’re here to take you through why it might be the new TV for you.

Why you should buy the LG 70-inch 4K TV

For a straightforward but great 4K experience, LG is one of the best TV brands around. It has all the essentials you need. Its a5 Gen5 AI processor is able to capably upscale content to 4K with enhanced picture and sound quality. It also has a dedicated game optimizer mode so that games are instantly improved as soon as you start playing with optimal settings automatically kicking in.

When watching anything, you can enjoy active HDR with HDR10 Pro support providing scene-by-scene picture adjustments that are conducted automatically. There’s also support for gaming specifications like ALLM, eARC, and HGiG. Some of those features are the kind we would expect from some of the best TVs so this is great value for money. It also has AI Brightness Control so the screen is automatically adjusted according to the lighting in your room.

Don't Miss:

When finding something to watch, you’ll appreciate that the LG 70-inch 4K TV has webOS 22 which is a breeze to use when finding your favorite streaming apps or accessing one of the 300+ free LG channels too. You can even receive sports alerts with real-time updates if you’re a big sports fan. At all times, you can use Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, or Apple AirPlay to get things done.

Of course, due to the hefty size of the LG 70-inch 4K TV, you’ll be able to see everything clearly. This is a TV that’s well designed for sports, movies, and gaming thanks to being so large.

Packed with all the essentials, this LG 70-inch 4K TV usually costs $648. Right now, you can buy it from Walmart for $498 representing fantastic value for anyone seeking a quality 70-inch TV for less. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience.
A bunch of Samsung Galaxy Buds Black Friday deals just went live
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

If you've been looking forward to Black Friday headphone and earbud deals so you can get a fresh pair of wireless earbuds, you should know that Samsung just slashed the prices of several Galaxy Buds models. Here's your chance to enjoy savings of up to $70 when buying either the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, or Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Minions Edition, but you need to act fast. We're not sure how much longer these Black Friday Samsung deals will last, so if you're interested in one or more of them, you need to make the purchase right now.
Samsung Galaxy Buds FE -- $70, was $100

The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are affordable wireless earbuds that offer active noise cancellation to block unwanted sound, and a redesigned wingtip that keeps them in place while staying comfortable in your ears. They're very easy to pair with your mobile device, and the Samsung Galaxy Wearable app plus three eartip sizes will help you determine the optimal fit for sound quality and ANC. The wireless earbuds can last up to 6 hours on a single charge with ANC activated, and a total of 21 hours if you include their charging case.

Read more
Amazon’s new Fire TV Stick 4K is an absolute steal while it’s 50% off
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) and Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023).

The most popular offers during Amazon Black Friday deals involve the brand's own products, like the Echo, Fire TV, and Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. If you've had your eye on this streaming stick for a while, don't miss this chance to get it with a 50% discount that pulls its price down to just $25 from $50. The $25 in savings isn't much, but you can consider it a bonus if you were thinking about buying the streaming stick anyway. It's not a good idea to wait until the last minute of the shopping holiday as Black Friday deals may expire sooner than expected, so if you want to take advantage of this bargain, you should buy it now.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
If you don't want to part ways yet with your non-smart TV, or if you're not impressed with the operating system of your 4K TV, then the latest version of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is your solution. Setting it up is very easy -- just insert it into your TV's HDMI port, plug in its power cable, and follow the onscreen instructions to connect it to your home's internet with Wi-Fi 6. This grants your TV access to the Amazon Fire TV platform, through which you can watch your favorite streaming shows in 4K Ultra HD resolution. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for an immersive viewing experience, and Dolby Atmos for surround sound.

Read more
This 65-inch QLED 4K TV is $400 at Best Buy for Black Friday
TCL 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV sits on an entertainment center in a living room.

We've already seen that Best Buy Black Friday deals are some of the best Black Friday deals around right now. As the perfect example of that, you can buy the TCL 65-inch Q5 Series QLED TV for just $400 right now. It normally costs $600 so you save $200 on this TV which was already a very reasonable price for QLED technology. One of the best QLED TV Black Friday deals available right now, we're here to tell you why it's perfect for many people before the deal wraps up soon.

Why you should buy the TCL 65-inch Q5 Series QLED TV
TCL is one of the best TV brands for value so you're onto a good thing with the TCL 65-inch Q5 Series QLED TV. QLED technology provides a better image than regular LED TVs by adding a layer of quantum dots to a TV's LED backlight. Those quantum dots emit their own light once exposed to light, providing a high level of efficiency. Some of the best QLED TVs are truly special with fantastic brightness often one of the key selling points for QLED TVs.

Read more