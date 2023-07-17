 Skip to main content
Hurry — this LG 70-inch 4K TV just had its price slashed to $600

Albert Bassili
By

LG is well-known for making some of the best TVs on the market, and it’s no surprise that many other manufacturers use their panels. Of course, that does tend to mean that LG TVs can get expensive, especially if you’re going for larger sizes like the 70-inch LG UQ75 4K TV. Luckily, a great deal from Best Buy right now is discounting this excellent 70-inch TV down to $600 from $630.

Why you should buy the 70-inch LG UQ75 4K TV

While the 70-inch LG UQ75 4K TV doesn’t come with fancy panels like QLED or OLED, the panel is still absolutely gorgeous, especially for a 70-inch TV that’s going for budget prices. With a sharp image and relatively great contrast, it’s certainly an enjoyable experience. The TV also comes loaded with various types of HDR, such as HDR10, which is just a step below HDR10+ and HLG, the latter of which is a popular standard for sports broadcasters, which is a big plus if you love watching sports. Unfortunately, the base refresh rate of the TV is 60Hz, but that still should be enough for most consoles and mid-range gaming PCs, and there’s also the benefit that the 70-inch size makes this perfect for split screen games, which we’re a fan of.

The70-inch LG UQ75 4K TV also comes with an a5 Gen 5 AI Processor for image fidelity, and it even helps adjust audio fidelity to make the overall experience much better. It also comes with its own smart TV platform that gives you access to all the streaming apps you love, and it’s even compatible with all the AI assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It can even integrate into Apple HomeKit for Apple users, plus LG throws in three months of Apple TV+ to sweeten the deal.

Overall, we appreciate the UQ75-series for being a great 70-inch TV that packs a lot of features while still having a relatively budget-friendly price, especially with the deal from Best Buy bringing it down to $600. That said, if you want something a bit different, there are a lot of great 70-inch TV deals you can take advantage of, or if you’d prefer something smaller, there are a lot of great general TV deals you can check out too.

Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Albert's been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
We gave this TV a perfect review, and it’s $700 off today
Caleb Denison sits in front of the Sony A95K TV playing Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on the PS5.

It's not every day that you can say that one of the best TVs on the market, if not the best, is on sale, but we're happy to report that's the case today. The Sony A95K QD-OLED TV has one of the best TV deals right now, bringing the price down to $2,798 from $3,500. That's a significant discount and perfect if you want to snatch one up before they all sell out.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Sony A95K QD-OLED TV
The Sony A95K QD-OLED TV has a lot going for it, but its biggest feature is the QD-OLED panel, and it's even the first TV on the market to have come out with one. So what is QD-OLED exactly? Well, it's a hybrid tech that mixes OLED technology with Quantum Dots. What this essentially means is that you get incredible brightness that lets the TV colors pop more than they would with any other panel type. But it's even more impressive than that, especially if you're a gamer or love to watch action-packed content, since the TV not only runs at 4k but also at a 120Hz refresh rate, which is pretty impressive. That means you can connect the best gaming PC to this TV and push even the best graphics cards as far as they go.

Read more
Order Samsung’s brand new 98-inch QLED 4K TV and get $2,000 off
The Samsung Q80C placed in a living room on a TV stand.

While regular Prime Day deals are certainly appealing at the moment, we're impressed to see what Samsung is offering as part of Prime Day TV deals season. If you want the ultimate home cinema experience, you can preorder the Samsung 98-inch Q80C QLED TV for $7,000, saving a huge $2,000 off the regular price of $9,000. Now, we're not saying that $7,000 is cheap by any means but if you've been keen to invest in something huge in every sense of the word, this is a great saving. If that sounds like you, take a look at what else we have to say about it.

Why you should buy the Samsung 98-inch Q80C QLED TV
As one of the best TV brands, you're in safe hands with Samsung. The Samsung 98-inch Q80C QLED TV is certainly a vast example of what Samsung has to offer with a 98-inch screen needing a pretty huge living space to serve it justice. It's worth it too. Of course, there's the QLED panel which means you get super vibrant colors across the board. That's further helped by features like the Supersize Picture Enhancer that uses AI to optimize content for the larger screen. AI and 20 neural networks also boost sharpness, deepen blacks, and upscale any non-4K content. There's also Direct Full Arrays technology that controls the amount of lighting across all parts of the screen, even in sunlit rooms.

Read more
Time is running out to get this 50-inch 4K TV for $200 at Amazon
Pioneer 50-inch 4K Smart Fire TV on a white background displaying its smart TV interface.

There aren't many hours left to check out the Prime Day deals but there's still enough time to buy one of the cheapest Prime Day TV deals we've seen throughout the sales event. That deal is being able to buy a Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV for just $160, saving you a hefty 50% or $160 off the regular price of $320. It's not often we see a TV as cheap as this, especially when it's 4K and a good size for most living rooms. If you're in need of a cheap TV, this is a great option to pursue. However, you really don't have long to buy it as Prime Day ends today. We're talking mere hours to go. You've got time to check out what we know about the TV but from there, make a purchase quickly if it's the one for you. You'll hate it if you miss out on a TV at 50% off.

Why you should buy the Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV
Pioneer may not be one of the best TV brands around but it's well-established and not exactly a no-name choice. No one is expecting one of the best TVs when they're paying $150 but this one covers all the basics and a little more too. For instance, besides its 4K resolution, it also has Dolby Vision support so you get sharper contrast and better picture quality than ones that don't support it. It's those kind of things that soon add up.

Read more