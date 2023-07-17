LG is well-known for making some of the best TVs on the market, and it’s no surprise that many other manufacturers use their panels. Of course, that does tend to mean that LG TVs can get expensive, especially if you’re going for larger sizes like the 70-inch LG UQ75 4K TV. Luckily, a great deal from Best Buy right now is discounting this excellent 70-inch TV down to $600 from $630.

Why you should buy the 70-inch LG UQ75 4K TV

While the 70-inch LG UQ75 4K TV doesn’t come with fancy panels like QLED or OLED, the panel is still absolutely gorgeous, especially for a 70-inch TV that’s going for budget prices. With a sharp image and relatively great contrast, it’s certainly an enjoyable experience. The TV also comes loaded with various types of HDR, such as HDR10, which is just a step below HDR10+ and HLG, the latter of which is a popular standard for sports broadcasters, which is a big plus if you love watching sports. Unfortunately, the base refresh rate of the TV is 60Hz, but that still should be enough for most consoles and mid-range gaming PCs, and there’s also the benefit that the 70-inch size makes this perfect for split screen games, which we’re a fan of.

The70-inch LG UQ75 4K TV also comes with an a5 Gen 5 AI Processor for image fidelity, and it even helps adjust audio fidelity to make the overall experience much better. It also comes with its own smart TV platform that gives you access to all the streaming apps you love, and it’s even compatible with all the AI assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It can even integrate into Apple HomeKit for Apple users, plus LG throws in three months of Apple TV+ to sweeten the deal.

Overall, we appreciate the UQ75-series for being a great 70-inch TV that packs a lot of features while still having a relatively budget-friendly price, especially with the deal from Best Buy bringing it down to $600. That said, if you want something a bit different, there are a lot of great 70-inch TV deals you can take advantage of, or if you’d prefer something smaller, there are a lot of great general TV deals you can check out too.

