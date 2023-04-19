This popular 75-inch LG 4K TV is $120 off at Best Buy

Take a quick look through the best TV deals that are currently live and you won’t find an LG anywhere near the price we’re going to share — go ahead we’ll wait. That’s because Best Buy is offering an excellent deal on the 75-inch LG UQ9000 4K TV, saving would-be customers $120. Normally $900, and already a great price, the set is discounted to $780 right now, but that’s not even the best part. If you order online you’ll get free next-day delivery, so you can have your brand-new TV shipped, super fast, and ready to watch within a day. It’s a great deal and a great shipping arrangement, so what are you waiting for?

Why You Should Buy the 75-inch LG UQ9000 4K TV

As mentioned in our 4K TV buying guide, while 8K TVs are available and have finally come down to a decent price, there’s virtually no reason to own one currently. The sweet spot really is 4K, and LG’s UQ9000 is a solid place to jump in. Thanks to the built-in a5 Gen5 AI processor, LG’s panel will upscale low-res picture and sound streams to a higher resolution, enhancing your experience.

It also features webOS 22 built-in, which is LG’s smart media streaming platform. You’ll get access to all of your favorite apps and services right out of the box, including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and many more. If you haven’t already, now’s a perfect time to cut the cord and spring for some of the best streaming services over traditional cable.

In addition to the 75-inches of vibrant goodness, specifications include a 60Hz refresh rate, HDR 10 with Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) support, compatibility with several voice assistants like Alexa, Google, and Siri, and a bevy of ports including Bluetooth and WiFi wireless connectivity. It does have a VESA wall mount configuration in the 400mm by 400mm pattern, so you can mount it rather easily to the wall with compatible hardware.

Included free with this TV are some additional offers through Best Buy, such as access to Apple TV+ for three months, for new and returning subscribers, as well as up to 30 days of FuboTV for free. Of course, the most significant offer is the $120 off and free next-day delivery for select areas where it’s available. Normally $900, this LG 4K UHD smart TV is yours for $780, an incredible deal even rivaling some of the best offers we’ve seen during Black Friday and the holiday sales events. Act soon if you’re interested, because this deal is going to sell out fast.

