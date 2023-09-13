 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This massive LG 86-inch 4K TV is $150 off at Best Buy right now

Jennifer Allen
By
An LG 70-inch Class NanoCell 75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV sits on an entertainment stand in a living room.
LG

For anyone seeking great TV deals on massive TVs, Best Buy has a super tempting offer right now. Today, you can buy the LG 86-inch UQ75 4K TV for $1,100 saving $150 off the regular price of $1,250. If you’ve been waiting for a good price on a huge TV, this is a pretty good time to dive in and make a purchase. We’re here to explain a little more about why the LG 86-inch UQ75 4K TV is worth your time and money.

Why you should buy the LG 86-inch UQ75 4K TV

With LG being one of the best TV brands right now, you can’t go wrong with pretty much any of its TVs. The LG 86-inch UQ75 4K TV has LG’s a5 Gen AI processor powering proceedings so it’s highly capable of upscaling non-4K content and doing a ton of crucial background work. For instance, there’s a game optimizer mode that pops up any time you play a game, allowing you to tweak all the key settings to get the best out of your TV. There’s also a dedicated filmmaker mode for doing the same thing when watching a movie, while AI controls the brightness so you get a good picture every time, no matter how bright it might get.

Active HDR along with HDR10 Pro also boosts your color quality with deeper blacks and more vibrant colors than other 4K TVs. Dynamic Tone Mapping is also available here to give you the best picture quality every time.

Related

Alongside all that, the LG 86-inch UQ75 4K TV also has HDMI eARC support so you can hook up a soundbar or AV receiver if you want to. There’s no need to tag on a streaming device as LG’s webOS works well, offering you a highly customizable browsing experience so it’s always a breeze to find whatever you plan on watching.

While the LG 86-inch UQ75 4K TV might not be one of the best TVs right now, it still shares many of the same traits making it a great deal for anyone who wants a huge 4K TV with good picture quality.

Normally priced at $1,250, the LG 86-inch UQ75 4K TV is currently down to $1,100 so you save $150 when buying from Best Buy. For a great home cinema style experience in your living room, this is a pretty tempting deal.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
The best Samsung OLED TV has a $400 price cut today
Samsung S95B OLED TV with image of a bright flower on screen.

Shoppers who are on the hunt for OLED TV deals should take note of Best Buy's offer for the 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K TV. From its original price of $2,000, you'll only have to pay $1,600 for savings of $400 -- it's still not cheap, but you'll quickly understand why it's worth every single penny once it's up and running in your living room. You need to hurry with your purchase though, as there's a chance that the discount will no longer be available if you delay the transaction to tomorrow.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K TV
LG dominates our roundup of the best OLED TVs, but here's something for Samsung fans -- the 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K TV. It's a first-of-its-kind product because it features Samsung's QD-OLED technology, which combines the quantum dots of QLED TVs and the OLED pixels of OLED TVs. The result is a display that's inherently brighter and potentially less susceptible to screen burn-ins, for excellent picture quality that will let you further appreciate the details of your favorite shows and movies. Samsung's QD-OLED technology also creates unparalleled color brightness, which will keep you hooked on whatever you're watching.

Read more
Nearly every size of the LG C3 OLED TV is on sale
The LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV in the living room.

Best Buy just launched one of the most attractive TV deals that we've seen so far this year -- nearly all sizes of the LG C3 OLED 4K TV are on sale, with the 55-inch model going for $1,500 instead of $1,800 for $300 in savings. The smallest option at 42 inches is down to $1,100 from $1,400 following a $300 discount, while the largest option at 83 inches is down to $4,700 from $5,300 following a $600 discount. If you're thinking about taking advantage of this offer, you're going to have to select the version that you want right away because we're not sure if you can still get this OLED TV for cheaper than usual tomorrow.

Why you should buy the LG C3 OLED 4K TV
Organic Light Emitting Diode, or OLED, is LG's calling card in our list of the best TV brands, so it's not surprising that the top choices in our roundup of the best OLED TVs are made by LG. Instead of regular backlighting, OLED TVs use a massive array of self-emissive pixels, and this is the same technology found in the LG C3 OLED 4K TV. You'll enjoy sharp details and vivid colors with its 4K Ultra HD resolution, while Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos creates a truly cinematic experience in your living room. The LG C3 OLED 4K TV is powered by the brand's α9 AI Processor Gen 6 for top-quality performance, and it can access all of the popular streaming services through the webOS 23 platform.

Read more
All of these 4K TVs are on sale for under $500 right now
The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with Fire TV, with boats on the water shown on the screen.

Gone are the days when buying a 4K TV sets you back at least $1,000. They're now much more affordable, and if you take advantage of the TV deals that are available right now from Best Buy, you can get a 4K TV for even cheaper than its usual price. There are dozens of models to choose from that are currently below $500, and since we're not sure how much time is remaining for these discounts, you're going to have to hurry with your decision on which one to purchase. We've rounded up our favorite offers, but feel free to browse through all of the 4K TVs that are part of the sale.

What to buy in Best Buy's 4K TV sale
If you want the most affordable TV with 4K Ultra HD resolution from Best Buy's sale, you should be looking at the

Read more