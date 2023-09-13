For anyone seeking great TV deals on massive TVs, Best Buy has a super tempting offer right now. Today, you can buy the LG 86-inch UQ75 4K TV for $1,100 saving $150 off the regular price of $1,250. If you’ve been waiting for a good price on a huge TV, this is a pretty good time to dive in and make a purchase. We’re here to explain a little more about why the LG 86-inch UQ75 4K TV is worth your time and money.

Why you should buy the LG 86-inch UQ75 4K TV

With LG being one of the best TV brands right now, you can’t go wrong with pretty much any of its TVs. The LG 86-inch UQ75 4K TV has LG’s a5 Gen AI processor powering proceedings so it’s highly capable of upscaling non-4K content and doing a ton of crucial background work. For instance, there’s a game optimizer mode that pops up any time you play a game, allowing you to tweak all the key settings to get the best out of your TV. There’s also a dedicated filmmaker mode for doing the same thing when watching a movie, while AI controls the brightness so you get a good picture every time, no matter how bright it might get.

Active HDR along with HDR10 Pro also boosts your color quality with deeper blacks and more vibrant colors than other 4K TVs. Dynamic Tone Mapping is also available here to give you the best picture quality every time.

Alongside all that, the LG 86-inch UQ75 4K TV also has HDMI eARC support so you can hook up a soundbar or AV receiver if you want to. There’s no need to tag on a streaming device as LG’s webOS works well, offering you a highly customizable browsing experience so it’s always a breeze to find whatever you plan on watching.

While the LG 86-inch UQ75 4K TV might not be one of the best TVs right now, it still shares many of the same traits making it a great deal for anyone who wants a huge 4K TV with good picture quality.

Normally priced at $1,250, the LG 86-inch UQ75 4K TV is currently down to $1,100 so you save $150 when buying from Best Buy. For a great home cinema style experience in your living room, this is a pretty tempting deal.

