 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Nearly every size of the LG C3 OLED TV is on sale

Aaron Mamiit
By
The LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV in the living room.
LG

Best Buy just launched one of the most attractive TV deals that we’ve seen so far this year — nearly all sizes of the LG C3 OLED 4K TV are on sale, with the 55-inch model going for $1,500 instead of $1,800 for $300 in savings. The smallest option at 42 inches is down to $1,100 from $1,400 following a $300 discount, while the largest option at 83 inches is down to $4,700 from $5,300 following a $600 discount. If you’re thinking about taking advantage of this offer, you’re going to have to select the version that you want right away because we’re not sure if you can still get this OLED TV for cheaper than usual tomorrow.

Why you should buy the LG C3 OLED 4K TV

Organic Light Emitting Diode, or OLED, is LG’s calling card in our list of the best TV brands, so it’s not surprising that the top choices in our roundup of the best OLED TVs are made by LG. Instead of regular backlighting, OLED TVs use a massive array of self-emissive pixels, and this is the same technology found in the LG C3 OLED 4K TV. You’ll enjoy sharp details and vivid colors with its 4K Ultra HD resolution, while Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos creates a truly cinematic experience in your living room. The LG C3 OLED 4K TV is powered by the brand’s α9 AI Processor Gen 6 for top-quality performance, and it can access all of the popular streaming services through the webOS 23 platform.

When the pixels of the LG C3 OLED 4K TV are turned off, they create amazing black levels. This is one of the advantages of OLED TVs in our OLED versus QLED comparison, in addition to longer life spans, no risk of screen burn-ins, and lower costs on a price-per-inch of screen size basis.

Related

If you’re looking for the top OLED TV deals in the market right now, your search probably ends here as Best Buy is selling almost all sizes of the LG C3 OLED 4K TV with huge discounts, such as $300 off for the 55-inch version to lower its price to $1,500 from $1,800. No matter the model that you decide to purchase, you’ll need to hurry with the transaction because the prices of the LG C3 OLED 4K TV may be back to normal as soon as tomorrow. Complete the purchase now if you don’t want to miss out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This soundbar is $40 in Best Buy’s Labor Day sale (seriously)
The Insignia NS-HTSB22 2.0-Channel Soundbar on a wooden home theater table.

Labor Day is here, and so are the deals. Today we discovered a customer-approved cheap soundbar at Best Buy has gotten even cheaper. It's the Insignia 2.0-Channel Mini Soundbar, and it is now one of our best soundbar deals. Usually $80, if you shop for it now (the deal ends around 1 AM Eastern Standard Time on the 5th) you'll get yours for $40 off, making the final price $40. Plus, it comes with 3 months of Apple TV+ for free, for both new and returning subscribers. It also comes with 3 months of YouTube Premium and 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited, though these free bonuses are only available for new subscribers. Overall, it is a ton of savings on a soundbar that is well-received. Check it out yourself by tapping the button below, or keep on reading to see the highlights, and what customers are saying.

Why you should buy the Insignia 2.0-Channel Mini Soundbar
The Insignia 2.0-Channel Mini Soundbar is a Bluetooth-enabled soundbar that connects via RCA, optical digital audio, and USB. It stays small and won't dominate the space you provide for it, coming recommended for TVs 32-inches or less. It has simple controls via a remote as well as additional sound modes for movies and news.

Read more
This 65-inch QLED 4K TV is on sale for $500 right now
TCL Q Class Q6 QLED 4K TV.

There's no shortage of TV deals in this year's Labor Day sales, so the sheer number of options may prove to be overwhelming for most shoppers. If you want a recommendation, check out Amazon's offer for the 65-inch TCL Q6 QLED 4K TV. From its original price of $600, it's down to $500 for savings of $100, but you have to hurry with your purchase if you want it because we're not sure if the bargain will still be available after the holiday. Once it's gone, there's no telling when you'll get another crack at it.

Why you should buy the 65-inch TCL Q6 QLED 4K TV
TCL is in our roundup of the best TV brands because of the value that it provides with its QLED TVs. Your home theater setup will receive a major boost with the TCL Q6 QLED 4K TV, which offers 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for most advanced HDR formats. You'll never run out of shows and movies to watch as you'll be able to access all of the popular streaming services through the Amazon Fire TV platform, and you can ask Amazon's Alexa to search for content and control playback through the TV's voice remote.

Read more
Best Labor Day OLED TV deals: Save on LG, Samsung, and Sony
LG 65-inch Class 4K G3 Series UHD OLED Smart TV product image

Labor Day sales are underway and that means there are some exciting Labor Day TV deals going on right now. If you're looking to buy a new OLED TV in particular, you can save hundreds of dollars on one of the TVs we've highlighted below. Keen to know more? Let's take a look at the pick of the bunch.
LG 48-inch A2 OLED TV -- $650, was $1,300

LG is consistently one of the best TV brands you can buy from, especially when it comes to OLED TVs. With the LG 48-inch A2 OLED TV, you get a great OLED experience at an affordable price. It has all the benefits of self-lit pixels so you get perfect blacks and over a billion colors to add depth to whatever you're watching. Alongside that is LG's a7 Gen5 AI processor 4K which helps deliver that lifelike image, adjusting picture and sound qualities as needed. AI Picture Pro 4K technology automatically enhances contrast and resolution with AI 4K upscaling and AI tone mapping, while there's dynamic tone mapping which can detect what you're seeing and apply the optimal tone curve. A dedicated Filmmaker mode, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support all reinforce the wonders of the picture.

Read more