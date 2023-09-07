Nearly every size of the LG C3 OLED TV is on sale

Best Buy just launched one of the most attractive TV deals that we’ve seen so far this year — nearly all sizes of the LG C3 OLED 4K TV are on sale, with the 55-inch model going for $1,500 instead of $1,800 for $300 in savings. The smallest option at 42 inches is down to $1,100 from $1,400 following a $300 discount, while the largest option at 83 inches is down to $4,700 from $5,300 following a $600 discount. If you’re thinking about taking advantage of this offer, you’re going to have to select the version that you want right away because we’re not sure if you can still get this OLED TV for cheaper than usual tomorrow.

Why you should buy the LG C3 OLED 4K TV

Organic Light Emitting Diode, or OLED, is LG’s calling card in our list of the best TV brands, so it’s not surprising that the top choices in our roundup of the best OLED TVs are made by LG. Instead of regular backlighting, OLED TVs use a massive array of self-emissive pixels, and this is the same technology found in the LG C3 OLED 4K TV. You’ll enjoy sharp details and vivid colors with its 4K Ultra HD resolution, while Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos creates a truly cinematic experience in your living room. The LG C3 OLED 4K TV is powered by the brand’s α9 AI Processor Gen 6 for top-quality performance, and it can access all of the popular streaming services through the webOS 23 platform.

When the pixels of the LG C3 OLED 4K TV are turned off, they create amazing black levels. This is one of the advantages of OLED TVs in our OLED versus QLED comparison, in addition to longer life spans, no risk of screen burn-ins, and lower costs on a price-per-inch of screen size basis.

