Max Black Friday deal takes 70%, throws in Bleacher Report for free

If you’ve been on the hunt for a good Black Friday streaming deal, we’ve got one. Max (nee HBO Max) is taking 70% off the usual price for the first six months, which will get you the service for just $3 a month. The deal is good through November 27.

Along with that huge discount — which takes the price down from $10 a month — you’ll also get the Bleacher Report sports add-on for free for a limited time. Max didn’t say for how long, but with it, you’ll get premium events from Major League Baseball, NHL, NBA, NCAA Men’s March Madness (which perhaps means the freebie is good through March?), U.S. national soccer events, and more.

And you’ll get CNN Max (not to be confused with the aborted CNN+), for more newsy content.

There’s some more fine print we should note. This deal is for the version of Max that contains advertising, and you’ll need to sign up through Roku, Google Play, or Apple. And the deal is good both for new customers to Max, as well as those who might have had the service in the past but let it lapse — unless you want to do all this through Amazon Fire TV, in which case it’s for new customers only.

Max is the streaming home for all content from Warner Bros. Discovery, which is the combined company that owns the work of those companies, which also includes subsidiaries like CNN, HBO, the Turner networks (think TNT, TBS, and more), as well as other exclusives. In addition to the streaming platforms noted above, Max also is available in a web browser and on various smart TV systems.

Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
