What’s new on Hulu and what’s leaving in July 2018

Share

The summer heat is giving viewers plenty of reasons to stay inside — and stay cool — this summer, and Hulu is locked and loaded for July. The streaming site has an impressive list of new offerings this month, from award-winning original series to critically acclaimed movies. Here are some of the highlights, as well as a full list of what’s new this month.

This July brings the premiere of original series Castle Rock, which weaves a terrifying story filled with people, places, and very likely some monsters from the world of prolific horror author Stephen King, as well as the surreal sci-fi cult classic The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension!, starring Peter Weller, John Lithgow, and Jeff Goldblum in one of their weirdest projects to date (which is saying a lot).

Other highlights coming to Hulu this month include the second season of original series Harlots, as well as celebrated heavy metal mockumentary This is Spinal Tap, the much-maligned (but mega-budgeted) superhero crossover Justice League, and the film that made Academy Award winners out of hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia, Hustle & Flow.

Follow below for our top picks, or scroll to the bottom for the full list.

Our top picks for July

‘The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension!’

A movie so weird, it has to be seen, this 1984 sci-fi adventure casts Peter Weller Buckaroo Banzai, a brilliant physicist, neurosurgeon, test pilot, and gifted rock ‘n roll musician. Along with his band, the Hong Kong Cavaliers, he finds himself thrust into the middle of an inter-dimensional invasion by aliens. It’s just as bizarre as it sounds, with a cast jam-packed with familiar faces.

‘Castle Rock’ Season 1

The myriad, terrifying worlds of Stephen King’s novels merge in this new series set in the show’s titular, fictional town in Maine. Selma actor André Holland plays a death-row attorney called back to his Castle Rock hometown after he receives a call from a guard at Shawshank State Penitentiary, and he’s tasked with unraveling the mystery of an unknown inmate while dealing with some deadly mysteries of his own — something the town has no shortage of.

‘Justice League’

If you missed Warner Bros. Pictures’ superhero team-up event in theaters (and judging by the film’s lackluster box office, you’re not alone), now is your chance to see what all the fuss was about. Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg, and Flash unite to defeat the alien armada of Steppenwolf in this effects-driven spectacle, but it’s the polarizing debate surrounding the film that might be the biggest reason to see it for yourself.

‘Harlots’ Season 2

The second season of this British drama continues to follow the competition between two rival brothels in 18th-century England, with one led by a former prostitute trying to build a better life for her family and her business.

July will also be your last chance to watch a variety of movies before they leave Hulu. Be sure to catch films like Hackers, Throw Momma from the Train, and the original Planet of the Apes before they disappear.

Below is the full list of everything new coming to the streamer in the month of July, and everything going away.

Everything new on Hulu in July

July 1

20 Weeks

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai across the 8th Dimension

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

All Is Lost

Alone (Season 3)

Alpha and Omega

Alpha and Omega: Dino Dogs

Alpha and Omega: The Big Fuhreeze

Alpha and Omega: The Great World Games

American Pickers (Season 17)

American Psycho

American Psycho 2

American Ripper (Season 1)

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

Analyze That

Analyze This

Ancient Top 10 (Season 1)

And God Created Woman

Angel Heart

Assassination

At Middleton

Avenging Force

Bad News Bears

Barbie and the Three Musketeers

Barbie in a Mermaid Tale 2

Barfly

Beautiful Boy

Before Midnight

Beyond Borders

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Billy Madison

Bloodsport

Body Count

Bound

Braveheart

The Brothers Bloom

Cadillac Man

Chasing Amy

Clear and Present Danger

Closing Gambit

Clue

The Curse of Oak Island (Season 4)

Cyborg

Dead Man Walking

Delta Force

Disaster Movie

Doomsday Preppers (Season 2)

Double Jeopardy

Dr. T and the Women

Election

The Eternal

Everybody?s Fine

Evolution

Forged in Fire (Season 4)

The Fourth War

Gangland Undercover (Season 2)

Get Real

Go

Hoarders (Season 8)

The Honeymooners

House Arrest

The Hunt for the Zodiac Killer (Season 1)

Hustle & Flow

Incident at Loch Ness

The Indian in the Cupboard

Intervention (Season 17)

Invaders from Mars

Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back

Jeepers Creepers

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Just Before I Go

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

The Ladies Man

Ladybugs

Last Castle

The Legend of Bagger Vance

Le Ride

The Librarians (Season 4)

Little Women: Atlanta (Season 3)

Little Women: Dallas (Seasons 1-2)

The Lost Wife of Robert Durst

The Manchurian Candidate

Masters of the Universe

Maximum Overdrive

The Mechanic

Midnight in Paris

Mimic

Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear

The Monster Squad

The Murder of Laci Peterson (Season 1)

Murphy’s Law

Next

Number One with a Bullet

One Direction: This is Us

Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner Killer

P.O.W. the Escape

Patriot Games

Pawn

Pawn Stars (Seasons 13-14)

The Phantom

Pretty in Pink

Project Runway (Season 16)

Rabbit Hole

The Rundown

Sahara

Sex Drive

Six Shooter

Sleepers

Snake Eyes

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift

Stephen King’s Silver Bullet

Street Smart

Superstar

This is Spinal Tap

Trade

When Sharks Attack (Seasons 1-3)

Who Killed Tupac? (Season 1)

Wicked Tuna (Season 5)

Witness

Wooly Boys

July 2

UnREAL (Season 3)

July 3

Borg Vs. McEnroe

July 6

Beat Bobby Flay (Seasons 4-5)

Bobby Flay’s Barbecue Addiction (Season 4)

Burgers, Brew & ‘Que (Seasons 1-2)

Chopped Junior (Seasons 2-3)

Diners, Drive-ins and Dives (Seasons 24-25)

Food Network Star Kids (Season 10)

Heart of Nuba

Keeping up with the Kardashians (Season 14)

Kids Baking Championship (Season 3)

Kids BBQ Championship (Season 1)

The League of Gentlemen (Seasons 1-4)

Man Finds Food (Season 1)

Man Fire Food (Seasons 4-5)

Teen Titans Go! (Season 4B)

You’re the Worst (Season 4)

July 7

Justice League

July 8

Alpha and Omega: Journey to Dog Kingdom

Mary Kills People (Season 2)

Sharp Objects (Season 1)

July 9

In a World

Serena

July 10

Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds

Cover Versions

Zombie Spring Breakers

July 11

Harlots (Season 2)

July 13

Build Small, Live Anywhere (Season 1)

Chopped (Seasons 18, 29)

Cutthroat Kitchen (Season 10)

Flea Market Flip (Season 5)

Ghost Adventures (Season 7)

Home Town (Season 1)

House Hunters (Season 109)

Iron Chef Gauntlet (Season 1)

Letterkenny (Seasons 1-2)

Love It or List It, Too (Seasons 6-7)

Property Brothers: Buying & Selling (Season 5)

Restaurant: Impossible (Seasons 12-13)

July 14

Better Things (Season 2)

July 17

Sharp Edges

July 20

Ballet Now

Embrace of the Serpent

The Last Ship (Season 4)

Outkast (Season 2)

This Country (Seasons 1-2)

Trial & Error (Season 2)

July 22

Leaning into the Wind

July 24

The Thundermans (Season 4)

July 25

Alone Together (Season 2)

Castle Rock (Season 1)

Real Humans (Season 2)

Black Cop

July 27

The Glass Castle

July 28

Friends with Kids

Victoria & Abdul

July 30

Before We Vanish

The Wrecking Crew

July 31

Casual (Season 4)

Into the Blue

Leaving Hulu in July

July 31