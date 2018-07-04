What’s new on Hulu and what’s leaving in July 2018

The summer heat is giving viewers plenty of reasons to stay inside — and stay cool — this summer, and Hulu is locked and loaded for July. The streaming site has an impressive list of new offerings this month, from award-winning original series to critically acclaimed movies. Here are some of the highlights, as well as a full list of what’s new this month.
This July brings the premiere of original series Castle Rock, which weaves a terrifying story filled with people, places, and very likely some monsters from the world of prolific horror author Stephen King, as well as the surreal sci-fi cult classic The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension!, starring Peter Weller, John Lithgow, and Jeff Goldblum in one of their weirdest projects to date (which is saying a lot).
Other highlights coming to Hulu this month include the second season of original series Harlots, as well as celebrated heavy metal mockumentary This is Spinal Tap, the much-maligned (but mega-budgeted) superhero crossover Justice League, and the film that made Academy Award winners out of hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia, Hustle & Flow.
Follow below for our top picks, or scroll to the bottom for the full list.
Our top picks for July
‘The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension!’
A movie so weird, it has to be seen, this 1984 sci-fi adventure casts Peter Weller Buckaroo Banzai, a brilliant physicist, neurosurgeon, test pilot, and gifted rock ‘n roll musician. Along with his band, the Hong Kong Cavaliers, he finds himself thrust into the middle of an inter-dimensional invasion by aliens. It’s just as bizarre as it sounds, with a cast jam-packed with familiar faces.
‘Castle Rock’ Season 1
The myriad, terrifying worlds of Stephen King’s novels merge in this new series set in the show’s titular, fictional town in Maine. Selma actor André Holland plays a death-row attorney called back to his Castle Rock hometown after he receives a call from a guard at Shawshank State Penitentiary, and he’s tasked with unraveling the mystery of an unknown inmate while dealing with some deadly mysteries of his own — something the town has no shortage of.
‘Justice League’
If you missed Warner Bros. Pictures’ superhero team-up event in theaters (and judging by the film’s lackluster box office, you’re not alone), now is your chance to see what all the fuss was about. Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg, and Flash unite to defeat the alien armada of Steppenwolf in this effects-driven spectacle, but it’s the polarizing debate surrounding the film that might be the biggest reason to see it for yourself.
‘Harlots’ Season 2
The second season of this British drama continues to follow the competition between two rival brothels in 18th-century England, with one led by a former prostitute trying to build a better life for her family and her business.
July will also be your last chance to watch a variety of movies before they leave Hulu. Be sure to catch films like Hackers, Throw Momma from the Train, and the original Planet of the Apes before they disappear.
Below is the full list of everything new coming to the streamer in the month of July, and everything going away.
Everything new on Hulu in July
July 1
- 20 Weeks
- The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai across the 8th Dimension
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- All Is Lost
- Alone (Season 3)
- Alpha and Omega
- Alpha and Omega: Dino Dogs
- Alpha and Omega: The Big Fuhreeze
- Alpha and Omega: The Great World Games
- American Pickers (Season 17)
- American Psycho
- American Psycho 2
- American Ripper (Season 1)
- An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
- Analyze That
- Analyze This
- Ancient Top 10 (Season 1)
- And God Created Woman
- Angel Heart
- Assassination
- At Middleton
- Avenging Force
- Bad News Bears
- Barbie and the Three Musketeers
- Barbie in a Mermaid Tale 2
- Barfly
- Beautiful Boy
- Before Midnight
- Beyond Borders
- Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
- Billy Madison
- Bloodsport
- Body Count
- Bound
- Braveheart
- The Brothers Bloom
- Cadillac Man
- Chasing Amy
- Clear and Present Danger
- Closing Gambit
- Clue
- The Curse of Oak Island (Season 4)
- Cyborg
- Dead Man Walking
- Delta Force
- Disaster Movie
- Doomsday Preppers (Season 2)
- Double Jeopardy
- Dr. T and the Women
- Election
- The Eternal
- Everybody?s Fine
- Evolution
- Forged in Fire (Season 4)
- The Fourth War
- Gangland Undercover (Season 2)
- Get Real
- Go
- Hoarders (Season 8)
- The Honeymooners
- House Arrest
- The Hunt for the Zodiac Killer (Season 1)
- Hustle & Flow
- Incident at Loch Ness
- The Indian in the Cupboard
- Intervention (Season 17)
- Invaders from Mars
- Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back
- Jeepers Creepers
- John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
- Just Before I Go
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space
- The Ladies Man
- Ladybugs
- Last Castle
- The Legend of Bagger Vance
- Le Ride
- The Librarians (Season 4)
- Little Women: Atlanta (Season 3)
- Little Women: Dallas (Seasons 1-2)
- The Lost Wife of Robert Durst
- The Manchurian Candidate
- Masters of the Universe
- Maximum Overdrive
- The Mechanic
- Midnight in Paris
- Mimic
- Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear
- The Monster Squad
- The Murder of Laci Peterson (Season 1)
- Murphy’s Law
- Next
- Number One with a Bullet
- One Direction: This is Us
- Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner Killer
- P.O.W. the Escape
- Patriot Games
- Pawn
- Pawn Stars (Seasons 13-14)
- The Phantom
- Pretty in Pink
- Project Runway (Season 16)
- Rabbit Hole
- The Rundown
- Sahara
- Sex Drive
- Six Shooter
- Sleepers
- Snake Eyes
- Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift
- Stephen King’s Silver Bullet
- Street Smart
- Superstar
- This is Spinal Tap
- Trade
- When Sharks Attack (Seasons 1-3)
- Who Killed Tupac? (Season 1)
- Wicked Tuna (Season 5)
- Witness
- Wooly Boys
July 2
- UnREAL (Season 3)
July 3
- Borg Vs. McEnroe
July 6
- Beat Bobby Flay (Seasons 4-5)
- Bobby Flay’s Barbecue Addiction (Season 4)
- Burgers, Brew & ‘Que (Seasons 1-2)
- Chopped Junior (Seasons 2-3)
- Diners, Drive-ins and Dives (Seasons 24-25)
- Food Network Star Kids (Season 10)
- Heart of Nuba
- Keeping up with the Kardashians (Season 14)
- Kids Baking Championship (Season 3)
- Kids BBQ Championship (Season 1)
- The League of Gentlemen (Seasons 1-4)
- Man Finds Food (Season 1)
- Man Fire Food (Seasons 4-5)
- Teen Titans Go! (Season 4B)
- You’re the Worst (Season 4)
July 7
- Justice League
July 8
- Alpha and Omega: Journey to Dog Kingdom
- Mary Kills People (Season 2)
- Sharp Objects (Season 1)
July 9
- In a World
- Serena
July 10
- Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds
- Cover Versions
- Zombie Spring Breakers
July 11
- Harlots (Season 2)
July 13
- Build Small, Live Anywhere (Season 1)
- Chopped (Seasons 18, 29)
- Cutthroat Kitchen (Season 10)
- Flea Market Flip (Season 5)
- Ghost Adventures (Season 7)
- Home Town (Season 1)
- House Hunters (Season 109)
- Iron Chef Gauntlet (Season 1)
- Letterkenny (Seasons 1-2)
- Love It or List It, Too (Seasons 6-7)
- Property Brothers: Buying & Selling (Season 5)
- Restaurant: Impossible (Seasons 12-13)
July 14
- Better Things (Season 2)
July 17
- Sharp Edges
July 20
- Ballet Now
- Embrace of the Serpent
- The Last Ship (Season 4)
- Outkast (Season 2)
- This Country (Seasons 1-2)
- Trial & Error (Season 2)
July 22
- Leaning into the Wind
July 24
- The Thundermans (Season 4)
July 25
- Alone Together (Season 2)
- Castle Rock (Season 1)
- Real Humans (Season 2)
- Black Cop
July 27
- The Glass Castle
July 28
- Friends with Kids
- Victoria & Abdul
July 30
- Before We Vanish
- The Wrecking Crew
July 31
- Casual (Season 4)
- Into the Blue
Leaving Hulu in July
July 31
- 3 Ways to Get a Husband
- A Very Brady Sequel
- Baby Boom
- Barefoot
- Body of Evidence
- Bride and Prejudice
- Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
- Cheech & Chong?s Next Movie
- Dirty Pretty Things
- Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
- Eight Millimeter
- Emperor
- Felony
- Flashback
- Foxfire
- Funny about Love
- Hackers
- Hellbenders 3D
- Love is a Gun
- Malena
- Man of the House
- Mansfield Park
- Never Back Down
- New Guy
- Ninja Masters
- Planet of the Apes
- Race for your Life, Charlie Brown
- Rustlers’ Rhapsody
- School Ties
- Starting out in the Evening
- Steel Magnolias
- Strategic Air Command
- Swan Princess: Royally Undercover
- Throw Momma from the Train
- To Rome with Love
- Traffic
- Ultimate Avengers 2
- Untamed Heart
- Wayne’s World 2
- Windwalker
- Xxx
- Xxx: State of the Union
- Z for Zachariah