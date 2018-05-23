What’s new on Netflix and what’s leaving in June 2018

As we finish out the first half of 2018, Netflix provides viewers with a slew of new streaming options to watch in the comfort of their homes this June. From original shows to top-notch films, Netflix has a massive number of compelling offerings lined up. Read on for all the highlights, then scroll down for a full list of what’s new on Netflix.
Numerous house-produced series return this June, providing viewers with plenty of binge-watching potential. The second seasons of Marvel’s Luke Cage and female wrestling comedy GLOW will appear on the streaming giant, along with the long-awaited series finale of Netflix’s cult favorite sci-fi show Sense8.
The streaming giant will also debut a slew of compelling films including The Departed, The King’s Speech, and Thor: Ragnarok.
Even with those heavy-hitting titles, the biggest film that comes to the streaming service this June has to be Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which is well worth a re-watch for those who caught it in theaters late last year.
Our top picks for June
‘Marvel’s Luke Cage’ Season 2
After an action-packed first season, super-strong (and nearly indestructible) superhero Luke Cage returns to the streets of Harlem, where he’s become a celebrity in the community.
‘Sense8’ Series Finale
Eight hyper-connected humans from around the globe join forces for the final time on screen this month, providing fans a tidy bow to put on this beloved sci-fi cult series.
‘GLOW’ Season 2
Netflix’s comedy series about female wrestlers in the 1980s returns for its second season this month, providing viewers plenty of leotard-studded action.
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’
The latest installment in the main Star Wars franchise hits Netflix this month, offering viewers an easy opportunity to enjoy the force-filled action.
As usual, June marks your last chance to watch a variety of shows and movies before they leave Netflix. Be sure to catch critically acclaimed hits like Captain America: Civil War, the first eight seasons of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, and classic action films like Training Day before they hit the streaming ether.
Below is the full list of everything new coming to the streamer in the month of June, and everything going away. The bolded names signify more of our favorites to help you load up your binge bin.
Everything new on Netflix in June
June 1
- 101 Dalmatians
- Assassination Games
- Blue Jasmine
- The Boy
- Busted! (Season Finale)
- The Covenant
- The Departed
- Goerge Balanchine’s The Nutcracker
- He Named Me Malala
- Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth
- Just Friends
- Miracle
- National Treasure
- Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
- November 13: Attack on Paris
- Outside In
- The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure
- Righteous Kill
- Rumor Has It
- Singularity
- Taking Lives
- Terms and Conditions May Apply
June 2
- The King’s Speech
June 3
- The Break with Michelle Wolf
June 5
- Thor: Ragnarok
June 7
- Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast (Season 2)
- The Night Shift (Season 4)
June 8
- Alex Strangelove
- Ali’s Wedding
- The Hollow
- Marcella (Season 2)
- Sense8: The Series Finale
- The Staircase
- Threehouse Detectives
June 9
- Wynonna Earp (Season 2)
June 10
- Portlandia (Season 8)
June 14
- Cutie and the Boxer
- Marlon (Season 1)
June 15
- The Imaginarium of Dr. Parnassus
- La Hora Final
- Lust Stories
- Maktub
- The Ranch (Part 5)
- Set It Up
- Step Up 2: The Streets
- Sunday’s Illness
- True: Magical Friends
- True: Wonderful Wishes
- Voltron: Legendary Defender (Season 6)
June 16
- Grey’s Anatomy (Season 14)
- In Bruges
June 17
- Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sánchez
- Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Season 5)
June 18
- Encerrados
June 19
- Hannah Gadsby: Nanette
June 22
- Brain on Fire
- Cooking on High
- Derren Brown: Miracle
- Heavy Rescue: 401 (Season 2)
- Luke Cage (Season 2)
- Us and Them
June 23
- Tarzan
June 24
- To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs)
June 25
- Hotel Transylvania (Season 1)
June 26
- Secret City
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro
June 29
- Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits
- GLOW (Season 2)
- Harvey Street Kids
- Kiss Me First
- La Forêt
- La Pena Maxima
- Nailed It! (Season 2)
- Paquita Salas (Season 2)
- Recovery Boys
- TAU
June 30
- Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory
- Mohawk
Leaving Netflix in June
June 1
- 50 First Dates
- 8 Mile
- The Angry Birds Movie
- The Brothers Grimm
- Gridiron Gang
- J. Edgar
- Men in Black
- Neerja
- Out of the Dark
- Princess Kaiulani
- The Spy Next Door
- Training Day
- Untraceable
- Vice
- What Our Fathers Did: A Nazi Legacy
- While You Were Sleeping
- The Young Victoria
June 2
- Shark Men (Season 3)
June 8
- Grace of Monaco
June 9
- The Trials of Muhammad Ali
June 10
- Bonnie and Clyde
June 15
- Drillbit Taylor
- Naz & Maalik
- The Giver
- The Great Gatsby
- Underdogs
June 16
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Seasons 1-8)
- Backstreet Boys: Show ‘Em What You’re Made Of
- Curious George
- Super
June 18
- Cedar Grove (Seasons 1-3)
June 20
- Cake
June 21
- Baby Daddy (Seasons 1-6)
June 22
- Sin City: A Dame to Kill For
June 23
- Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle
June 25
- Captain America: Civil War
June 26
- Alpha and Omega
June 29
- Bad Grandpa .5
June 30
- On Golden Pond
If you missed our list for May, see below:
Everything new on Netflix in May
May 1
- 27: Gone Too Soon
- A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana
- Amelie
- Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures (Season 1)
- Beautiful Girls
- The Bourne Ultimatum
- The Carter Effect
- The Clapper
- Darc
- God’s Own Country
- Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
- Hellboy II: The Golden Army
- High School Musical 3: Senior Year
- John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City
- Mr. Woodcock
- My Perfect Romance
- Pocoyo & Cars
- Pocoyo & The Space Circus
- Queens of Comedy (Season 1)
- The Reaping
- Reasonable Doubt
- Red Dragon
- Scream 2
- Shrek
- Simon (Season 1)
- Sliding Doors
- Sometimes
- The Strange Name Movie
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc V (Season 2)
May 2
- Jailbreak
May 4
- A Little Help with Carol Burnett
- Anon
- Busted! (Season 1)
- Dear White People (Season 2)
- End Game
- Forgive Us Our Debts
- Kong: King of the Apes (Season 2)
- Manhunt
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey
- No Estoy Loca
- The Rain (Season 1)
May 5
- Faces Places
May 6
- The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale
May 8
- Desolation
- Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives
May 9
- Dirty Girl
May 11
- Bill Nye Saves the World (Season 3)
- Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist
- Spirit Riding Free (Season 5)
- The Kissing Booth
- The Who Was? Show (Season 1)
May 13
- Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife
May 14
- The Phantom of the Opera
May 15
- Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce (Season 4)
- Grand Designs (Seasons 13-14)
- Only God Forgives
- The Game 365 (Seasons 15-16)
May 16
- 89
- Mamma Mia!
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin
- The Kingdom
- Wanted
May 18
- Cargo
- Catching Feelings
- Inspector Gadget (Season 4)
May 19
- Bridge to Terabithia
- Scandal (Season 7)
- Small Town Crime
May 20
- Some Kind of Beautiful
May 21
- Señora Acero (Season 4)
May 22
- Mob Psycho 100 (Season 1)
- Shooter (Season 2)
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors (Part 2)
- Tig Notaro: Happy To Be Here
May 23
- Explained
May 24
- Fauda (Season 2)
- Survivor’s Guide to Prison
May 25
- Ibiza
- Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life
- The Toys That Made Us (Season 2)
- Trollhunters (Part 3)
May 26
- Sara’s Notebook
May 27
- The Break with Michelle Wolf
May 29
- Coco
May 30
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Season 4, Part 1)
May 31
- Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern
Leaving Netflix in May
May 1
- Bridget Jones’s Diary
- Casper
- Chappie
- Charlotte’s Web
- Field of Dreams
- GoodFellas
- Ocean’s Eleven
- Sahara
- Silent Hill
- The Exorcism of Emily Rose
- The Hurt Locker
- To Rome With Love
- To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
May 2
- 12 Dates of Christmas
- Beauty & the Briefcase
- Cadet Kelly
- Camp Rock
- Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
- Cow Belles
- Cyberbully
- Disney’s The Cheetah Girls
- Disney’s The Cheetah Girls 2
- Disney’s The Cheetah Girls: One World
- Frenemies
- Geek Charming
- Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas
- Hello Sister, Goodbye Life
- High School Musical
- High School Musical 2
- Jump In!
- Lemonade Mouth
- Little Einsteins (Seasons 1-2)
- My Fake Fiancé
- Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension
- Phineas and Ferb (Seasons 1-4)
- Princess Protection Program
- Princess: A Modern Fairytale
- Read It and Weep
- Revenge of the Bridesmaids
- Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure
- Special Agent Oso (Seasons 1-2)
- StarStruck
- Teen Spirit
- The Secret Life of the American Teenager (Seasons 1-5)
- Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
- Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie
May 7
- The Host
May 12
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
May 30
- The Jungle Book (2016)