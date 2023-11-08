Walmart’s Black Friday sale has a 50-inch 4K TV for $148

With Walmart’s early Black Friday deals, you won’t have to wait for the shopping holiday to buy an affordable 4K TV as you can already take advantage of offers like this $50 discount for the 50-inch Onn 4K TV. From an already cheap sticker price of $198, it’s available for just $148, so if you want an upgrade for your home theater setup but you’re on a tight budget, you wouldn’t want to miss out on this bargain. Add the 4K TV to your cart and check out as soon as possible because there’s a chance that stocks run out sooner than you expect.

Why you should buy the 50-inch Onn 4K TV

The 50-inch screen of the Onn 4K TV, like most of the best TVs, offers 4K Ultra HD resolution for crystal-clear picture and lifelike colors, so you’ll be able to appreciate even the smallest details of your favorite content. With a 60Hz refresh rate, you’ll experience smooth motion on the screen when you’re watching sports programs and playing video games. You also have the option of downloading the free Roku app, which can transform your smartphone into a remote for browsing channels and using voice commands.

The Onn 4K TV is powered by Roku, which grants access to all of the popular streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+ while also offering free channels for you to explore. The operating system also provides a customizable home screen where you can quickly launch apps and switch input sources, and enables compatibility with smart home setups that are powered by Amazon’s Alexa, Apple Home, and Google Home.

There’s a wide variety of TV deals in Walmart’s early Black Friday sale, but only a few are as cheap as the 50-inch Onn 4K TV, which is available for just $148 following a $50 discount on its original price of $198. It’s unclear if stocks will last until the shopping holiday, and if its price will go even lower (we don’t think that it will). This is already a good price for the 50-inch Onn 4K TV, so if you’re interested, you shouldn’t be wasting any more time — proceed with the purchase as fast as you can.

Editors' Recommendations