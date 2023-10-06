Prime Day deals aren’t even underway yet but we’ve actually spotted one of the best TV deals around at Walmart. Not even technically on sale, you can buy the Onn. 50-inch 4K TV with Roku built-in for just $218. For a 50-inch 4K TV, this is a pretty unbeatable offer. Here’s what you need to know about it before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Onn. 50-inch 4K TV

The Onn. 50-inch 4K TV has all the essentials you need from a cheap 4K TV. Sure, it might lack some of the more awe-inspiring features but at this price, that’s hardly surprising. Instead, it still has a great 50-inch 4K panel so you get a better image every time compared to a regular HDTV.

While it won’t rival the best TVs in terms of advanced picture processing, it still looks good for the price. It also has useful smart features like Roku Smart TV built-in. That means you can easily stream 500,000+ movies and TV episodes via thousands of free or paid channels. Roku has a customizable home screen so you won’t get lost trying to find what you need to use.

If you prefer to use your voice, you can do so via the Roku mobile app. It makes it simple to issue commands like changing channels or even finding something to watch. There’s also support for Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home, just like many of the best TV brands provide. Any time you want to hook up additional devices, you can do so via one of the three HDMI ports which is great for gamers, or if you want to add a Blu-ray player.

Best suited for someone on a tight budget or who wants to add a TV to a bedroom or even kitchen, the Onn. 50-inch 4K TV has all the essentials you need. It’s even VESA mount compatible for added ease. Right now, you can buy it from Walmart for $218. It’s not even a sales price — it’s simply that cheap as standard. Check it out now if you’re looking for a cheap but effective 4K TV.

