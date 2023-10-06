 Skip to main content
This TV isn’t even discounted and it’s the best early Prime Day deal

Jennifer Allen
The onn. 50-inch 4K Roku TV hangs on a wall.
Onn.

Prime Day deals aren’t even underway yet but we’ve actually spotted one of the best TV deals around at Walmart. Not even technically on sale, you can buy the Onn. 50-inch 4K TV with Roku built-in for just $218. For a 50-inch 4K TV, this is a pretty unbeatable offer. Here’s what you need to know about it before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Onn. 50-inch 4K TV

The Onn. 50-inch 4K TV has all the essentials you need from a cheap 4K TV. Sure, it might lack some of the more awe-inspiring features but at this price, that’s hardly surprising. Instead, it still has a great 50-inch 4K panel so you get a better image every time compared to a regular HDTV.

While it won’t rival the best TVs in terms of advanced picture processing, it still looks good for the price. It also has useful smart features like Roku Smart TV built-in. That means you can easily stream 500,000+ movies and TV episodes via thousands of free or paid channels. Roku has a customizable home screen so you won’t get lost trying to find what you need to use.

If you prefer to use your voice, you can do so via the Roku mobile app. It makes it simple to issue commands like changing channels or even finding something to watch. There’s also support for Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home, just like many of the best TV brands provide. Any time you want to hook up additional devices, you can do so via one of the three HDMI ports which is great for gamers, or if you want to add a Blu-ray player.

Best suited for someone on a tight budget or who wants to add a TV to a bedroom or even kitchen, the Onn. 50-inch 4K TV has all the essentials you need. It’s even VESA mount compatible for added ease. Right now, you can buy it from Walmart for $218. It’s not even a sales price — it’s simply that cheap as standard. Check it out now if you’re looking for a cheap but effective 4K TV.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
VIZIO rolls out all-new Quantum 4K QLED smart TVs: Get them at Walmart right now
VIZIO M75Q6-L4 all-new Quantum 4K QLED HDR smart TVs

When brands launch new TVs, especially models that utilize the latest technologies, the prices tend to be expensive. But it doesn't always have to be that way, and one brand proving it to the world is VIZIO. More specifically, VIZIO is launching all-new Quantum 4K QLED Smart TVs in 65-inch and 75-inch sizes. Here's the kicker: Both models will be available at Walmart and are incredibly affordable. Starting at $498, you can get your hands on a shiny new Quantum 4K QLED Smart TV, leveraging next-generation colors and clarity with HDR Dolby Vision support and spectacular Quantum Color technology (QLED) that puts over 1 billion colors on screen. These sets are excellent for gaming, too, thanks to AMD FreeSync compatibility and the option to crank up frame rates to 120Hz when in 1080P. Of course, there's much more to share about these VIZIO TVs, so keep reading.

Why you should buy the all-new VIZIO Quantum 4K QLED HDR smart TVs
There are two new models, one a 65-inch panel and the other in a 75-inch size. Both utilize QLED Quantum Color technology in a 4K UHD (2160P) resolution. At the top of the list of features is WiFi 6, the latest wireless connectivity tech for faster, better, and less congested internet connections. You'll want a WiFi 6-capable router to support those faster connections, by the way. Central to the wireless connectivity is VIZIO's smart TV platform with WatchFree+, a service not unlike cable TV that gives you access to thousands of on-demand and freely available content.

Read more
This Sony 65-inch OLED 4K TV is $700 off right now
Sony A80L 4K OLED TV.

There's a great way to save some cash on expensive electronics that a lot of folks don't consider: buying straight from the manufacturer. Right now Sony has the best deal out their on their own Bravia XR A80L OLED TV. You can grab the 65-inch model of this gorgeous OLED TV for only $1,800, down $700 from its usual $2,500. All of the other sizes are on sale as well. This is one of the best TV deals out there today, and it's coming straight from Sony.

Why you should buy the Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED TV
As one of the best TV brands, Sony has embraced OLED technology in recent years. OLED means that each pixel on-screen is self-lit so that different areas of the screen can react differently to other parts. That means deep blacks and vibrant colors all on one screen. With the Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED TV, you get some fantastic technology enhancing the OLED panel even more.

Read more
Best 70-inch TV deals: Get a big screen for sports for $450
The Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series 4K TV in a living room.

Big screen TVs are as affordable as ever, particularly when you consider that even the best TVs are regular candidates for a discount. 70-inch TVs make a good size for watching sports, and since most TVs nowadays are smart TVs, they’re also a good option if you’re interested in the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max, and more. There are a lot of intriguing 70-inch TV deals taking place right now, and we’ve rounded up the best available. These TVs include brands like LG and Samsung, and they’re ready to take center stage in your home theater.
Insignia 70-inch F30 Series LED 4K TV — $450, was $600

Whether upgrading your home theater or building one from scratch, the Insignia F30 4K TV has everything on the stat sheet. It presents all of your favorite content in breathtaking 4K resolution, and HDR technology provides a wide range of color details and sharper contrast, making movies more immersive and things like sports more impactful. Versatile connectivity ports make it easy to connect home theater peripherals. This TV also offers smart features like Alexa voice control, DTS Studio Sound, and Apple AirPlay. The Insignia 70-inch F30 4K TV is also a Fire TV, which gets you instant access to over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes, and access to thousands of channels and apps, including Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video, and more.

Read more