Get a 70-inch 4K TV and soundbar for under $500 with this deal

Briley Kenney
Onn 4K Roku Smart TV and soundbar bundle at walmart

A great deal on a TV is always a welcome sight, let alone a 4K smart TV that’s ready to start streaming your favorite shows and movies right out of the box. Just peruse through any of the best TV deals that are available now, and you’ll see an abundance of options to choose from. But rarely do we see bundles that include a TV and home theater system, much like the one we’re about to share. Unsurprisingly, you’ll find a lot of discounts in our list of the best soundbar deals, but not many that include TVs. Over at Walmart, you can grab the Onn 70-inch 4K Roku smart TV with Onn 3.1 Atmos Soundbar and wireless subwoofer, in a bundle, for a ridiculous discount. Normally $597, the entire set is yours for just $498, for a savings of $99. That’s already a great price normally, but with the discount, it’s so much better. Hurry though, it probably won’t be available for long.

Why You Should Buy the Onn 70-inch 4K Roku Smart TV, Soundbar, and Wireless Subwoofer Bundle

Let’s break down what’s included in this bundle. For starters, you get the Onn 70-inch Class 4K UHD LED smart Roku TV, which is packed to the brim with features for any set, let alone a budget option. You can use the free Roku mobile app to control the TV if you misplace your remote, but don’t worry one is included. Moreover, it offers a 60Hz refresh rate, with a 2160p resolution for crystal-clear and high-definition content. It is VESA mount compatible so you can mount it on the wall with the right hardware. Plus, you get three HDMI, one composite, one USB, one coaxial, one optical, and one headphone port for added connectivity.

Now for the Onn Atmos Soundbar and wireless subwoofer. The soundbar is 37 inches long, with six internal speakers, and support for Dolby Atmos. The wireless soundbar syncs up and gives you a little more punch, so you can feel explosions, crashes, and all of that good theater-going stuff. It operates with 3.1 channels, at 240-watt RMS, and 960-watt peak output. Bluetooth is built-in so you can also connect mobile devices like you would a small BT speaker. It is Roku-ready as well and will connect with the Onn TV in the bundle with ease. Easy setup is a feature that’s consistent across many of the best soundbars on the market.

Ultimately, you could have a true home theater and surround set up in no time with this bundle. Everything you might need is included and then some and the discount brings it down to an incredibly affordable price, especially when you compare many of the other surround audio solutions out there. Onn’s offering certainly deserves a spot on the best soundbars for under $500.

Thanks to Walmart, you can save $99 on this already well-priced bundle, bringing it down to just $498 with free shipping — which is important since the bundle includes some pretty large items. Either way, that’s a great deal on a complete home theater bundle that normally would set you back $597. These deals tend to sell out pretty quickly, so if you’re interested go check out as soon as possible.

Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for Digital Trends, he's writing how-to content, and guides for Lifewire, Ideaing, and several other online publications. He's also a ghostwriter for more than one confidential SEO marketing agency. In his downtime, he's either spending time with his family, playing games, or enjoying a good ol' stogie.

