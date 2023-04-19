Get a Roku Express 4K+ for $29 with this deal

Many of the best streaming devices come in at a hefty price tag, but if you’re looking to access all of your favorite streaming content easily and affordably, you can do so with the Roku Express 4K+. The device regularly costs just $37, but today you can save $8 and grab it for just $29 at Walmart. It’s rare to find a 4K streaming device at such a low price, so you’ll need to act quickly to claim this deal, as it isn’t likely to last. Walmart includes free shipping with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Roku Express 4K+

Roku TV is a simple to access streaming services on your TV, and the Roku Express 4K+ does it at one of the lowest prices you’ll find for a streaming media player, and it does so with the utmost convenience. It’s quick and easy to set up, with everything you need to get started included in the box. That even includes a premium HDMI cable and a voice remote. All you have to do is connect it to your TV and connect to the internet, and you’ll have instant access to streaming services and the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO, and more. And, with the Roku Express 4K+, you can do so in high resolution 4K on platforms in which they’re available.

Some improvements the Roku Express 4K+ offers over the Roku Express are improves wireless performance and HDR capabilities for vivid color that’s optimized for your TV. Also included is free access to The Roku Channel, as well as more than 300 free live TV channels. The Roku Express 4K+ works with Siri, Alexa, and Hey Google, which puts all of your favorite content just a voice command away. You can even customize your home screen with your favorite channels front and center. There are a lot of great Roku devices out there in addition to the Roku Express, and if you feel you need more out of a Roku device, you can explore all of the best Roku devices for every home and every budget.

It isn’t a monstrous savings, but today you can get the Roku Express 4K+ for just $29 at Walmart, while it would regularly cost you $37. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in many areas you can pick it up in-store on the same day you purchase.

