This is the strangest OLED TV deal, but it’s worth knowing about

Jennifer Allen
By

Usually TV deals are a solid chunk of cash off something and all is well. Samsung right now has an unusual one that is definitely great value but, well, you’ll see. So, we have the Samsung 55-inch S90C OLED TV for $2,300 instead of $2,700 so you save $400. Sounds sweet, right? It definitely is but the quirky part is the other half of the deal. If you order now, you can also get 50% off the Samsung The Freestyle portable projector so it costs you $400 instead of $800. That’s a great deal for anyone seeking a portable projector but we’re not sure who needs it when they’ve already bought a great OLED TV. Let’s take a look at it all.

Why you should buy the Samsung 55-inch S90C OLED TV

The Samsung 55-inch S90C OLED embraces the latest in QD-OLED technology. It’s effectively the best of both worlds being a hybrid display technology that combines all the advantages of OLED TVs so you get individually lit pixels along with the brightness and color gained from the use of QLED or quantum dots. Appropriately, it’s pretty special.

With pure blacks, bright whites and dramatic color, the TV looks great. Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling ensures whatever you watch looks fantastic even if it’s not a 4K source. AI deep learning analyzes each scene to detect areas that should be brighter or darker, reacting accordingly. Easily one of the best TVs for picture quality, the Samsung 55-inch S90C TV adds on exceptional sound quality too with Dolby Atmos support and Object Tracking Sound Lite to help you feel fully immersed as the sounds in a movie or TV show wrap around you. Despite all that power, you also get an incredibly sleek screen with a depth of just 4mm and a virtually bezel-free design. It’s just what you would expect from one of the best TV brands.

Perfectly capable of highlighting the best of every movie or game (with a dedicated game mode also available), the Samsung 55-inch S90C is easily one of the best TVs you can buy right now. Unusually, by buying it today, you can also snag one of the best projectors — the Samsung The Freestyle. It’s lightweight and portable so it’s perfect for taking anywhere you want to watch a great movie or show in 1080p resolution. It’s packed with useful features like voice assistant support and automatic screen adjustments. While your living room certainly won’t need its help thanks to the S90C residing there, this deal is a useful way of grabbing The Freestyle for 50% off.

Typically priced at $2,700, the Samsung 55-inch S90C TV is down to $2,300 for a limited time only at Samsung. Even better, you can buy the Samsung The Freestyle projector for $400 instead of $800 when you order both at the same time. Fulfilling all your home theater entertainment needs, this is an ideal time to treat yourself. Don’t count on the deal sticking around forever.

