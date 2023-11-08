 Skip to main content
55-inch Samsung 4K TV is under $300 in Walmart’s Black Friday sale

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Samsung TU69OT 4K Smart TV on a media cabinet in a living room.
Samsung

Walmart’s Black Friday deals for this year have already started, which is great news for those who want a head start on their shopping. If you were planning to get a new TV, check out this offer — a $52 discount for the 55-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV, which lowers its price to just $298 from $350 originally. There’s no point in waiting for after Thanksgiving if you can already get this 4K TV for less than $300 right now, so proceed with the purchase as soon as possible if you’re interested.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV

The Samsung TU690T 4K TV is an excellent display for watching streaming shows, which you can access through the Tizen OS. As a smart TV, like all of the best TVs, not only does it support all of the popular streaming services, but it will also let you download and use a wide variety of apps such as video games and workout guides. You also have the option of connecting streaming devices to the TV’s HDMI port, if you’re more comfortable with other platforms like Apple TV and Roku.

The 55-inch screen of the Samsung TU690T 4K TV is about the perfect size for most living rooms, according to our 4K TV buying guide, as it will give you a great look at whatever you’re watching without requiring you to move things around so that you have the recommended distance between the TV and your eyes, as explained by our guide on what size TV to buy. The TV also offers 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details, and HDR for vivid colors.

If you were looking forward to Black Friday because you want to take advantage of TV deals, the good news is you can get your shopping done today with early offers like Walmart’s $52 discount for the 55-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV. Instead of $350, you’ll only have to pay $298, but you need to hurry because we’re not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain. Once it ends, there’s no telling if you’ll be able to get the same savings on Black Friday, so if you want to secure your own 55-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV for less than $300, complete the transaction immediately.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This 48-inch LG OLED 4K TV is discounted from $1300 to $550
The LG A2 placed in a living room environment.

Going for a TV with an OLED panel is one of the better upgrades you can do for your home theater system, and while they do tend to be quite expensive, there are some great deals and budget-oriented TVs you can take advantage of. For example, while the LG A2 Series is the lower-end version of the excellent LG C2 series, it's still a great TV in its own right. In fact, you can get an OLED TV for even cheaper with this deal from Best Buy, which takes the usual $1,300 price tag of the LG A2 Series and slashes it down massively to just $550. That's a whopping $750 discount and puts a great OLED TV into a more achievable price range.

Why you should buy the LG 48-inch A2 Series OLED 4K TV
Besides just having a great OLED panel from one of the few companies that make the panels, the LG A2 Series has a couple of more features that make it an excellent TV. For example, it supports HDR10, but, more importantly, if you're a sports fan, you also get HLG HDR. That means you can get the same contrast and image quality as you would when watching films or shows, at least if you watch through a broadcaster that supports and uses the HLG standard. That said, the base refresh rate is only 60Hz, so it won't work as well for action-packed content like a 120Hz refresh rate TV would. That said, it's not a deal breaker, and it's a surprisingly great refresh rate for console gaming, such as with the Xbox Series S or games on the Series X and PlayStation 5 that don't go over 60Hz, which is most of them.

Best Buy just slashed the price of this Samsung 55-inch 4K TV
Samsung 75 Class TU690T Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV in living room.

Best Buy has one of the best TV deals for anyone looking for an inexpensive 4K TV. At the moment, you can buy the Samsung 55-inch TU690T 4K TV for only $350. That's a saving of $80 off the regular price of $430 making it a considerable bargain for anyone seeking a well-known branded TV. Read on while we take you through what else you need to know before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Samsung 55-inch TU690T 4K TV
While the Samsung 55-inch TU690T 4K TV won't be competing with the very best TVs, it is still well worth considering thanks to being made by one of the best TV brands. The TV offers all the essentials you could need and a little more on top.

Walmart is practically giving away this 65-inch 4K TV right now
The onn. 70-inch 4K Roku TV hangs on the wall as part of a home theater arrangement.

If you're looking for a great 65-inch TV deal that isn't going to break the bank, then going with the more budget-oriented Onn TVs is a great idea. Not only do you get a big-screen TV for bargain-bin prices, but Onn TVs tend to have quite a few great features. For example, take this 65-inch Onn TV for just $298 at Walmart instead of the usual $348 price tag. That's a nice little $50 in savings you can make to grab a larger screen and upgrade your home theater setup.

Why you should buy the Onn 65-inch Class 4K TV
As you'd expect for most modern TVs, this Onn TV runs at 4k, but it also runs HDR10, which is nice to see for a TV at this price point. As such, you're going to get some excellent color reproduction and image fidelity, especially when it comes to contrasting colors. That said, it unfortunately doesn't support HLG HDR, which is what some broadcasters use, especially in sports, but if you're not a big sports watcher, then that isn't a dealbreaker. Similarly, it doesn't have the faster 120Hz refresh rate, but that's perfectly fine, especially for gaming on something like the Xbox Series S or even the Series X and PS5 with games that don't support 120Hz.

