Best Buy is having a sale on 65-inch Samsung 4K, QLED and OLED TVs

If you’ve figured out that a 65-inch TV is the perfect size for your living room with the help of our guide on what size TV to buy, but you’re not sure where to start looking for TV deals, we’re here to help you out. We’ve rounded up three bargains from Best Buy on screens made by Samsung, which is one of the best TV brands — the Samsung CU7000 4K TV for $430, down $50 from $480; the Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV for $1,100, down $300 from $1,400; and the Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV for $1,600, down $500 from $2,100. You’re going to have to decide what to buy depending on what type of TV you want and how much you’re willing to spend, but once you’ve chosen, you need to make the purchase immediately because these discounts will expire without notice.

Samsung 65-inch CU7000 4K TV — $430, was $480

The Samsung CU7000 4K TV features 4K Ultra HD resolution sharp details and HDR support for an impressive spectrum of colors, and it’s powered by Samsung’s Crystal Processor with 4K upscaling that automatically improves the quality of anything that you watch on the screen. It’s powered by the Tizen platform, which grants access to all of the popular streaming services, and it also comes with the Samsung Gaming Hub, through which you can stream games to the TV without the need for a console.

Samsung 65-inch Q80C QLED 4K TV — $1,100, was $1,400

The Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV also offers most of the features sound in the Samsung CU7000 4K TV, including 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR support, and Tizen, However, it’s a QLED TV, which means it adds a layer of quantum dots for more accurate colors and incredible brightness. Between QLED and OLED TVs, QLED TVs like the Samsung Q80C have much higher brightness, longer life spans, and no risk of burn-in.

Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED 4K TV — $1,600, was $2,100

The Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV also features 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR support, and Tizen, but as an OLED TV, it uses organic light-emitting diodes that eliminate the need for a backlight. This allows the Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV to create perfect black levels, which is one of the advantages of OLED TVs over QLED TVs, in addition to superior response times, wider viewing angles, lower power consumption, and better eye comfort.

