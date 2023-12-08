 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy is having a sale on 65-inch Samsung 4K, QLED and OLED TVs

Aaron Mamiit
By

If you’ve figured out that a 65-inch TV is the perfect size for your living room with the help of our guide on what size TV to buy, but you’re not sure where to start looking for TV deals, we’re here to help you out. We’ve rounded up three bargains from Best Buy on screens made by Samsung, which is one of the best TV brands — the Samsung CU7000 4K TV for $430, down $50 from $480; the Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV for $1,100, down $300 from $1,400; and the Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV for $1,600, down $500 from $2,100. You’re going to have to decide what to buy depending on what type of TV you want and how much you’re willing to spend, but once you’ve chosen, you need to make the purchase immediately because these discounts will expire without notice.

Samsung 65-inch CU7000 4K TV — $430, was $480

The Samsung CU7000 4K TV on a white background.
Samsung

The Samsung CU7000 4K TV features 4K Ultra HD resolution sharp details and HDR support for an impressive spectrum of colors, and it’s powered by Samsung’s Crystal Processor with 4K upscaling that automatically improves the quality of anything that you watch on the screen. It’s powered by the Tizen platform, which grants access to all of the popular streaming services, and it also comes with the Samsung Gaming Hub, through which you can stream games to the TV without the need for a console.

Samsung 65-inch Q80C QLED 4K TV — $1,100, was $1,400

The Samsung Q80C placed in a living room on a TV stand.
Samsung

The Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV also offers most of the features sound in the Samsung CU7000 4K TV, including 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR support, and Tizen, However, it’s a QLED TV, which means it adds a layer of quantum dots for more accurate colors and incredible brightness. Between QLED and OLED TVs, QLED TVs like the Samsung Q80C have much higher brightness, longer life spans, and no risk of burn-in.

Related

Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED 4K TV — $1,600, was $2,100

The Samsung S90C in a living room environment.
Samsung

The Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV also features 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR support, and Tizen, but as an OLED TV, it uses organic light-emitting diodes that eliminate the need for a backlight. This allows the Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV to create perfect black levels, which is one of the advantages of OLED TVs over QLED TVs, in addition to superior response times, wider viewing angles, lower power consumption, and better eye comfort.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best Sony TV deals: Save on best-in-class 4K TVs and 8K TVs
Sony Z8H TV

Sony is responsible for some of the best TVs money can buy right now with pretty much anything with the Sony name to it worth your time and money. It's a name you should seek out among the TV deals going on as the downside to the greatness is that Sony is rarely a cheap brand. Discounts are fairly slim often but it's worth narrowing them down. We've done the hard work for you by picking out the best Sony 4K TV deals at the moment along with the best Sony 8K TV deals too. While 8K isn't mainstream yet, if you're looking to future proof, it's a great type of TV to buy. Let's get straight to it and take you through the awesome Sony TV deals going on at the moment.
Best Sony 4K TV deals

As one of the best TV brands, Sony knows how to make a great TV. These days, its penchant is with making the best OLED TVs but even its standard 4K TVs are something special. We've picked them all out so that there's something for every budget. That means if you're looking to save big on a TV for your bedroom or den, or you're seeking a home cinema style experience in your living room, there's something here for your budget.

Read more
The best Samsung The Frame TV deals — from just $600
Samsung's 65-inch Class 'The Frame' QLED 4K Smart TV displaying a famous oil painting.

When it comes to high-quality, and uniquely-designed TVs, there's no better option than Samsung's The Frame series. Designed from the ground up to look and embody an artistic picture frame, these QLED-capable TVs are bright, vivid in color, and downright gorgeous. You can also use them to show off -- you guessed it -- real pieces of art when you're not using them as a TV. As you might expect, they're meant to be mounted flush against the wall. Unfortunately, they're expensive and they don't appear often on our list of the best TV deals. That also means, when they are on sale, it's the best time to take the leap. You get an amazing TV at a great price and your home, and entertainment, will never appear better.
Today's best Samsung The Frame TV deals

If you're looking to save big on Samsung's iconic The Frame TV, you've come to the right place. Here are all the best deals available:

Read more
Best Samsung TV deals: Save on 4K TVs, QLED TVs, OLED TVs, 8K TVs
A person watching a Samsung TV.

Samsung is almost universally amongst the best TV brands, which makes its lineup of 4K TVs a good option if you’re looking to expand, upgrade, or start from scratch a home theater setup. A new Samsung 4K TV -- or 8K TV if you want to go bigger -- actually makes a great way to save as well, as there are a lot of Samsung TV deals taking place right now. We’ve tracked down the best available, so whether you’re comparing between QLED and OLED TVs or want to ensure you get something that compares with the best TVs, read onward, as there’s likely a deal available for you.
Best Samsung TV deals

Neither OLED nor QLED, these are the best Samsung TV deals we could find. But don't be fooled, these smart TVs are just as gorgeous as some of the others:

Read more