When it comes to a home theater setup bigger can often mean better. That’s certainly the case with the Samsung QE1C 4K QLED TV, but with this TV bigger also means savings. This 70-inch TV makes for one of the best QLED TV deals available when you purchase directly from Samsung, as it’s marked down an impressive $920 from its regular price of $1,800. This brings its sale price to $880, and Samsung is including free shipping with a purchase.

Why you should buy the Samsung 70-inch QE1C 4K QLED TV

Samsung is one of the premier names when it comes to 4K TVs. It almost always seems to place a television amongst the best TVs, and it’s regularly regarded as one of the best TV brands. With the QE1C 4K QLED TV, Samsung offers a range of smart features that include access to Samsung’s gaming hub, as well as easy access to your favorite streaming services. This makes the QE1C a great way to kick back with the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Max, and more. It also comes with a SolarCell Remote, which gives you full control of your content and features a solar panel for charging.

Another thing to consider with the QE1C 4K TV is its premium picture quality. As owners of the best QLED TVs will often attest, QLED technology offers one of the best 4K images on the market. This TV features Quantum HDR, which goes beyond leading standards to create deep blacks, impressive contrast, and picture quality that’s analyzed and refined to match the creator’s vision. With this TV there’s no need to search for the perfect display settings, as it works automatically to optimized imagery. This technology also includes 4K upscaling, which will convert everything you watch into the modern clarity of 4K in real time.

