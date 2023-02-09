If you’ve been looking out for TV deals on some of the best TV tech around, you’re going to love what Samsung has to offer. Right now, if you pre-order the latest Samsung 77-inch S95C QD-OLED TV for $4,500, you get installation absolutely free. The world’s first 77-inch OLED TV with Quantum Dots, this is kind of a big deal to say the least so you want it installed correctly. Keen to learn more? Read on while we explain all. Don’t forget this deal is for a limited time only so you may need to be quick with that buy button.

Why you should buy the Samsung 77-inch S95C QD-OLED 4K TV

We haven’t had our hands on the Samsung 77-inch S95C QD-OLED just yet, but we have reviewed the Samsung S95B and we were incredibly impressed. Calling it a legitimately revolutionary TV, we’re counting on the same with the S95C. That’s because it uses QD-OLED technology. The concept is a hybrid display technology that uses the qualities of OLED TV displays and improves its brightness and color through the use of quantum dots. If you’ve already read up on QLED, you’ll know that quantum dots are added to a TV’s backlight and once exposed to light, they emit their own light with a very high level of efficiency. It means better accuracy and more colors.

Combine quantum dots with OLED, and you get QD-OLED — aka the best of both worlds. You get all the stunning levels of contrast and perfect blacks that you’d get with an OLED display along with brightness levels that you simply can’t get with a regular OLED TV. We’re talking ultimate level of picture quality right now.

At the moment, Samsung is the only maker of QD-OLED panels although it sells them elsewhere such as to Sony. Go direct to the source (already one of the best TV brands) and the Samsung 77-inch S95C will look unbelievably good. 30% brighter than Samsung OLED TVs and with powerful AI processing power to upscale everything you watch, it’s going to look gorgeous. There’s also Dolby Atmos sound, an incredibly slim design, rich contrast via Quantum HDR OLED+ and some great features for gamers too such as high refresh rates and low input lag. This TV is sure to top our best TVs roundup very soon.

The ultimate TV for movie, sports, and gaming fans, the Samsung 77-inch S95C QD-OLED TV is incredibly special. Available for pre-order now at $4,500 from Samsung, you can also benefit from free installation at the same time ensuring it gets set up just how it should be without any hassle from you. Buy it now if you’re keen to have the latest and greatest.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations