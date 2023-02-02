Go big or go home: this 85-inch Samsung 4K TV is $300 off

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Samsung has some fantastic Super Bowl TV deals going on right now. That includes being able to buy a Samsung 85-inch TU7000 4K TV for $1,200 working out as a substantial saving of $300 compared to the usual price. There’s rarely been a better time to be able to save so much on such a behemoth of a 4K TV. If you’re keen to watch the Super Bowl on a huge screen, this is your chance. Here’s a deeper look at why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the Samsung 85-inch TU7000 4K TV

It’s always a good idea to look out for Samsung TVs among the many TV deals that unfold each day. That’s because the Korean company is one of the best TV brands out there. You’re guaranteed excellent quality across the board as the Samsung 85-inch TU7000 4K TV highlights.

There’s the obvious benefit of a huge screen — of course — but it also has excellent HDR so you get a wide spectrum of colors and visual details, even when the scene you’re watching is darker than average. Thanks to Samsung’s Crystal Display technology, crystal clear colors emerge that are fine-tuned so you get a naturally crisp and vivid picture at all times. That level of precision extends to gaming too with an auto game mode which means your screen is automatically optimized for the game you’re playing, minimizing input lag and motion blur. A smooth gaming experience is guaranteed here so you get the most from your time and console.

When watching TV, Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K upscales content to 4K levels as needed, while also keeping things speedy. The Universal Guide built-in to the TV helps you find what you’re looking to watch quickly with curated suggestions guiding you through the wealth of different streaming services you might be subscribed to. The TV looks great too with thin bezels and a stylish appearance to rival the best TVs.

Ordinarily priced at $1,500, the Samsung 85-inch TU7000 4K TV is down to $1,200 for a limited time only at Samsung. A considerable saving of $300, this is the ideal time to swoop in and snag yourself an extra large TV for less. You won’t be disappointed by the level of quality going on here.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations