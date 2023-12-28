You may get amazing displays with discounts from TV deals, but you’re probably also going to have to buy from soundbar deals to enjoy fantastic audio. If you want better sound from your home theater setup, here’s an offer that you’ll have to consider — the Samsung HW-B650 3.1-channel soundbar for just $200 from Best Buy, for savings of $200 on its original price of $400. There’s no telling how much time is remaining before you lose this chance to get this soundbar for half-price, so we’re urging you to push through with the transaction right now.

Why you should buy the Samsung HW-B650 3.1-channel soundbar

Our guide on how to buy a soundbar explains the numbers on the name of the Samsung HW-B650 3.1-channel soundbar. The “3” means it comes with three channels — the standard left and right channels, plus a center channel that improves dialogue so you can clearly hear every spoken word — while the “1” means it features a subwoofer. In this case, it’s a wireless subwoofer that delivers rich and powerful bass, which you can further enhance by pressing the Bass Boost button on the soundbar. It also supports Dolby Digital 5.1 and DTS Virtual: X, for realistic surround sound that will make you feel like you’re watching in the theaters, but from the comfort of your living room.

You can connect your TV or other devices to the Samsung HW-B650 3.1-channel soundbar through HDMI, Optical Digital Audio, or USB, but you also have the option of going wireless through Bluetooth. The soundbar also features a Game Mode when you plug in your console, which instantly optimizes settings according to what you’re playing.

The Samsung HW-B650 3.1-channel soundbar, with a sticker price of $400, is available from Best Buy at half-price following a $200 discount. For an affordable $200, you’ll get three channels and a wireless subwoofer, for a steal price that will surely attract a lot of attention from shoppers. This offer for the Samsung HW-B650 3.1-channel soundbar may be gone as soon as tomorrow though, and we don’t know when it will appear again, so you’re going to have to complete your purchase for the audio device as soon as possible to secure your own for cheaper than usual.

