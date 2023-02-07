Samsung’s best wireless soundbar system is $400 off today

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

One of the best soundbar deals around right now also happens to be on a truly high-end soundbar. Over at Samsung, you can buy the well-reviewed Samsung HW-Q990B soundbar with wireless Dolby Atmos sound and more for $1,500. That works out as a saving of $400 compared to the regular price so this is the ideal time to upgrade your home cinema setup and benefit from improved sound for less. If you’re not fully convinced, read on while we explain all about why it’s so great. Alternatively, hit the buy button below.

Why you should buy the Samsung HW-Q990B Soundbar

We’ll cut to the chase — the Samsung HW-Q990B Soundbar made it to our roundup of the best soundbars so you can be confident you’re buying something great. The Q990B offers up 656 watts of power via an impressive 22 discrete drivers in an 11.1.4 configuration. Through doing so, it can deliver amazing Dolby Atmos and DTS:X sound. The fidelity is excellent with solid bass performance also guaranteed here. It’s ideally suited for large rooms but any room is going to benefit from this soundbar.

Logistics-wise, you get two HDMI 2.1 inputs with 4K/HDR10+ passthrough so it’s easy to plug in your vital streaming device or games console via the soundbar. If you have a recent Samsung TV, you can also benefit from wireless Dolby Atmos and Q-Symphony which has the TV’s speakers augment the soundbar. There’s also Wi-Fi connectivity, Apple AirPlay 2, and Alexa built-in so there’s plenty that can be accomplished here.

The surround sound truly envelopes you and ensures you get the best out of your movie watching or game playing experience. That’s thanks to it analyzing your room and automatically calibrating the audio accordingly so you don’t even have to do a thing yourself. Adaptive sound further helps by offering enhanced voice clarity and optimized audio no matter what you’re viewing. It also listens out for room noise so it can adapt if things suddenly turn loud at home while you’re watching.

Normally priced at $1,900, the Samsung HW-Q990B Soundbar is currently available for $1,500 at Samsung. By buying direct, you’ll save $400 off this truly fantastic soundbar. You’ll love how much it enriches your life and viewing experience.

