 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save $200 on Samsung’s portable, smart ‘Freestyle’ projector

Aaron Mamiit
By
Samsung Freestyle projector.
Samsung

Projectors no longer have to be big and bulky, and the Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen is a great example of a small and portable projector. If you’re interested, now’s a great time to buy the device because it’s part of the Samsung Spring Sale. A $200 discount from Samsung pulls its price down to $600 from $800, but if you want to take advantage of it, you’ll have to be quick with your purchase. The sale will last for a few more days, but we’re not sure if stocks of the projector will last that long.

Why you should buy the Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen projector

The Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen projector may be small compared to other options in the market, but it’s more than capable of elevating your movie nights with its ability to display images of up to 100 inches in Full HD resolution with maximum brightness of 230 ANSI lumens, and a built-in 360-degree speaker. You also won’t need in-depth knowledge on how to set up a home theater projector — just place the Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen projector on your chosen spot and connect your input source. Its Auto Leveling feature will keep the screen horizontal while preventing distortions, and Auto Focus will ensure clear pictures.

Further amplifying the value of the Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen projector is its smart capabilities through the Tizen operating system, allowing you to play streaming shows directly as well as call on your favorite voice assistants. You can even use the projector to access the Samsung Gaming Hub, so you can play video games without the need for a console.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

If you’re on the hunt for projector deals, you wouldn’t want to miss this $200 discount for the Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen from the ongoing Samsung Spring Sale. Instead of $800, you’ll only have to pay $600 for this small but powerful machine. You need to act fast though — the sale ends on March 10, but there’s a chance that the offer for the Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen projector expires before then. If you don’t want to miss the savings, you’ll have to complete your purchase as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Save $500 on this stunning 75-inch mini-LED TV at Best Buy
A 2023 TCL QM8 4K mini-led QLED TV in a living room, mounted over a fireplace.

If you're big into watching sports, then you'll probably want to grab yourself a large TV, especially if you enjoy hosting game nights for friends and need something for a larger living room setup. Luckily, TCL has you covered with its QM8 Series TVs, which are not only massive but also pretty well-suited to sports and other content, which you'll see in a minute. While it usually goes for $1,800, Best Buy is discounting it heavily down to just $1,300, which is a substantial $500 discount. That may still feel like a lot, but you're getting a lot in return.

Why you should buy the 75-inch TCL QM8 Series
There is a lot to love about the TCL QM8 Series, the least of which is that it comes with mini-LEDs, which use thousands of smaller LEDs to give you finer control of the brightness and color of a specific area. That means you get much better contrast compared to a normal LED panel, and thus provides you with better image fidelity and reproduction. It also comes with several HDR technologies that help support that sort of dynamic contrast, including things like HDR10+ and HLG HDR, the latter of which is what most sports broadcasters use, so it's perfect if you love to watch sports regularly. Interestingly, there's no upscaler here, but that doesn't mean you can't still enjoy older content on the large TV, especially if your TV is placed relatively far away from where you're sitting.

Read more
Samsung just knocked $900 off this massive 85-inch QLED TV
The Samsung Q70A Series QLED 4K TV in a living room.

It's not often that one has the opportunity to grab a massive 85-inch TV, especially one as high-end as one from Samsung, but this deal on the Q70C is worth considering. Not only is it packed with quite a few Samsung tricks and features that make a great TV, but its large size makes it perfect for a home theater or any large living room area where you need a lot of space to fill. That's especially the case if you aren't sitting close to the TV and need something that will let you see everything clearly from several feet away. Luckily, while the Q70C usually costs $2,800, you can now grab it for just $1,900 directly from Samsung

Why you should buy the Samsung Q70C QLED 4K TV
One thing that sets the Samsung Q70C apart from the pack is that it is a QLED TV, meaning it has excellent color reproduction and image fidelity, which is important for a screen this big where even small issues get ballooned out and become obvious. It also has dual-LED backlighting which adjusts based on the sort of content you're watching so that you get the ideal contrast and a more realistic image, meaning it's great if you're a big fan of watching sports. Even better for sports watching, the Q70C comes with HGL, which is an HDR standard used by many sportscasters, so you're going to feel as if you're right in the middle of the action.

Read more
Get this JBL soundbar with wireless subwoofer while it’s $120 off
JBL Bar 1300X Dolby Atmos Soundbar.

Even today's best TVs need support for their audio output, and the best way to do that is to invest in soundbar deals. Here's an affordable but dependable recommendation -- the JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass soundbar, which is on sale from Dell with a $120 discount that pulls its price down to just $230 from $350. The offer probably won't last long because stocks are limited, so before they're all gone, you should push through with your purchase.

Why you should buy the JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass soundbar
JBL is one of the most trusted names in the audio industry, with products that include high-end devices and budget-friendly options like the JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass soundbar. Our guide on how to buy a soundbar explains the numbers in its name -- the "2" means it offers two channels, the left and the right, and the "1" means that it comes with a subwoofer, which is a 6.5-inch wireless subwoofer in this case so there won't be any unsightly cables. It's a pretty simple soundbar, but for the average user, it's already going to provide a significant boost to your TV's audio with its four full-range drivers and a pair of 1-inch tweeters.

Read more