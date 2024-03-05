Save $200 on Samsung’s portable, smart ‘Freestyle’ projector

Projectors no longer have to be big and bulky, and the Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen is a great example of a small and portable projector. If you’re interested, now’s a great time to buy the device because it’s part of the Samsung Spring Sale. A $200 discount from Samsung pulls its price down to $600 from $800, but if you want to take advantage of it, you’ll have to be quick with your purchase. The sale will last for a few more days, but we’re not sure if stocks of the projector will last that long.

Why you should buy the Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen projector

The Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen projector may be small compared to other options in the market, but it’s more than capable of elevating your movie nights with its ability to display images of up to 100 inches in Full HD resolution with maximum brightness of 230 ANSI lumens, and a built-in 360-degree speaker. You also won’t need in-depth knowledge on how to set up a home theater projector — just place the Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen projector on your chosen spot and connect your input source. Its Auto Leveling feature will keep the screen horizontal while preventing distortions, and Auto Focus will ensure clear pictures.

Further amplifying the value of the Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen projector is its smart capabilities through the Tizen operating system, allowing you to play streaming shows directly as well as call on your favorite voice assistants. You can even use the projector to access the Samsung Gaming Hub, so you can play video games without the need for a console.

If you’re on the hunt for projector deals, you wouldn’t want to miss this $200 discount for the Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen from the ongoing Samsung Spring Sale. Instead of $800, you’ll only have to pay $600 for this small but powerful machine. You need to act fast though — the sale ends on March 10, but there’s a chance that the offer for the Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen projector expires before then. If you don’t want to miss the savings, you’ll have to complete your purchase as soon as possible.

