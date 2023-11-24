 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

My pick for the best Black Friday headphones deal

Simon Cohen
By
Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 4
Zeke Jones/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

To me, getting a great product for the lowest possible price is what Black Friday deals are all about. So even though there are some excellent discounts to be had, I’m especially keen on Sennheiser’s Momentum 4 Wireless. They’re normally $380, but right now you can buy them for $260 (31% off) — a deeper discount than you’ll find on flagship noise-canceling cans from Sony, Bose, Apple, or Bowers & Wilkins.

The Momentum 4 Wireless stand out for several reasons. They’re very comfortable, they do a good job canceling noise (and an excellent job canceling wind), and they have a monumentally long battery life of 60 hours. But the real attraction is their sound. Sennheiser has one of the best reputations in the audio world for sound quality and the Momentum 4 Wireless are no exception.

Caleb Denison beat me in an arm wrestling match to see who would get to review the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless, but I’ve also spent plenty of time with them and agree whole-heartedly with his take: they boast better sound quality than the competition. From their powerful but musical bass to their overall clarity, detail, and balance, these are the wireless headphones for folks who want to spend hours really listening to their music.

Don't Miss:

It’s worth noting that they’re also good for calls (though not when you’re in loud environments) and they’re compatible with aptX Adaptive, which gives select Android phone owners the ability to stream hi-res audio at up to 24-bit/48kHz.

If the Momentum 4 Wireless aren’t quite what you’re looking for, here are some other great wireless headphones we’ve reviewed that are deeply discounted for Black Friday.

Beats Studio Pro, were $349, now $170 (51% off)

The Beats Studio Pro were already a great set of noise-canceling cans at their regular price, but now that they’re half-price — the lowest price we’ve ever seen them — they’re an absolute steal. If you like Beats style and sound, grab these while you can.

1More Sonoflow, were $100, now $64 (36% off)

The 1More Sonoflow were just about the best $100 wireless headphones you could buy, and with this Black Friday deal, they’re an even better value.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like…
Walmart Black Friday deal gets you these wireless earbuds for $10
JLab Go Air Pop in rose.

If you didn't think you can get wireless earbuds for as cheap as $10 in this year's Black Friday deals, Walmart is proving you wrong with its offer for the JLab Go Air Pop. That's all you have to pay for them, for savings of $20 on their original price of $30. However, with more than 1,000 units sold over the previous 24 hours, there's a high chance that stocks are already running low. If you want to get these wireless earbuds for less than half-price, there should be no hesitation -- add them to your cart and check out as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the JLab Go Air Pop wireless earbuds
With its very cheap price, you shouldn't expect the JLab Go Air Pop to challenge the performance of the best wireless earbuds. There's no active noise cancellation here, for example. However, they're still pretty well-equipped with features that you'd expect from wireless earbuds, including a long battery life of up to eight hours on a single charge, and up to a total of 32 hours if you include their charging case. The JLab Go Air Pop also offer three EQ sound settings, namely JLab Signature for all-around music, Balanced for podcasts and audiobooks, and Bass Boost for workouts and fitness use.

Read more
I found an LG 70-inch TV under $500 in Walmart’s Black Friday sale
An LG 70-inch Class NanoCell 75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV sits on an entertainment stand in a living room.

Black Friday TV deals are the perfect place to shop for a brand new, high quality TV. Today, you can buy a LG 70-inch 4K TV for $498 saving you $150 off the regular price of $150 and meaning you score a 70-inch 4K TV for under $500. One of the best Black Friday deals you can shop today, we're here to take you through why it might be the new TV for you. Don't spend too long thinking about it, though: Walmart only has a certain amount of stock available, and when it's gone, it's gone.

Why you should buy the LG 70-inch 4K TV
For a straightforward but great 4K experience, LG is one of the best TV brands around. It has all the essentials you need. Its a5 Gen5 AI processor is able to capably upscale content to 4K with enhanced picture and sound quality. It also has a dedicated game optimizer mode so that games are instantly improved as soon as you start playing with optimal settings automatically kicking in.

Read more
The best Vizio soundbar Black Friday deals we’ve found so far
v series soundbar wall mounted with TV

If you're not impressed by the audio of your TV, then you're going to want to take advantage of Black Friday soundbar deals. If you don't know where to start, we highly recommend going for one made by Vizio, as the brand's soundbars are known for their excellent features and ease of setup. You need to decide quickly on which model to purchase because stocks may not be enough to meet the high demand during the shopping holiday. To help you out, we've gathered our favorite Vizio soundbar Black Friday deals that are still available, and we've also highlighted our top pick. If you see an offer that you like, proceed with the transaction immediately to make sure that you don't miss out.
Our favorite Vizio soundbar Black Friday deal

Vizio is a mainstay in our roundup of the best soundbars, so you know you're getting a top-quality audio device with the Vizio V-Series 5.1-channel soundbar. The "5" in its name means it offers five channels -- the standard left and right, a center channel that improves the clarity of voices, and two additional channels for surround sound, according to our guide on how to buy a soundbar. Meanwhile, the "1" means the soundbar also comes with a wireless subwoofer for better bass output. The soundbar is optimized for 4K HDR content with Dolby Audio 5.1, and it works with voice commands through Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri, or Google Assistant. Originally $250, the Vizio V-Series 5.1-channel soundbar is down to just $160 for Black Friday after a $90 discount from Best Buy.

Read more