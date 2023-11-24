Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

To me, getting a great product for the lowest possible price is what Black Friday deals are all about. So even though there are some excellent discounts to be had, I’m especially keen on Sennheiser’s Momentum 4 Wireless. They’re normally $380, but right now you can buy them for $260 (31% off) — a deeper discount than you’ll find on flagship noise-canceling cans from Sony, Bose, Apple, or Bowers & Wilkins.

The Momentum 4 Wireless stand out for several reasons. They’re very comfortable, they do a good job canceling noise (and an excellent job canceling wind), and they have a monumentally long battery life of 60 hours. But the real attraction is their sound. Sennheiser has one of the best reputations in the audio world for sound quality and the Momentum 4 Wireless are no exception.

Caleb Denison beat me in an arm wrestling match to see who would get to review the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless, but I’ve also spent plenty of time with them and agree whole-heartedly with his take: they boast better sound quality than the competition. From their powerful but musical bass to their overall clarity, detail, and balance, these are the wireless headphones for folks who want to spend hours really listening to their music.

It’s worth noting that they’re also good for calls (though not when you’re in loud environments) and they’re compatible with aptX Adaptive, which gives select Android phone owners the ability to stream hi-res audio at up to 24-bit/48kHz.

If the Momentum 4 Wireless aren’t quite what you’re looking for, here are some other great wireless headphones we’ve reviewed that are deeply discounted for Black Friday.

Beats Studio Pro, were $349, now $170 (51% off)

The Beats Studio Pro were already a great set of noise-canceling cans at their regular price, but now that they’re half-price — the lowest price we’ve ever seen them — they’re an absolute steal. If you like Beats style and sound, grab these while you can.

1More Sonoflow, were $100, now $64 (36% off)

The 1More Sonoflow were just about the best $100 wireless headphones you could buy, and with this Black Friday deal, they’re an even better value.

