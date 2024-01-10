 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

These Shokz bone conduction headphones are 31% off right now

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Shokz OpenMove bone conduction headphones on a white background.
Shokz

Have you ever heard of bone conduction headphones? They make for interesting alternatives to headphone deals and true wireless earbuds deals if you don’t like the feeling of anything clamping down on your head or inserted in your ears. Here’s an offer you may want to check out — the Shokz OpenMove bone conduction headphones for an affordable $55 from Amazon, following a $25 discount on their original price of $80. However, you’ll have to hurry if you want to shop this bargain because we’re not sure how much time is remaining before it gets removed.

Why you should buy the Shokz OpenMove bone conduction headphones

To understand the benefits of the Shokz OpenMove, you should first know how bone conduction headphones work. Instead of sending sound through your ear canal like traditional headphones and earbuds, bone conduction headphones have transducers that sit right next to your ears, where they send vibrations through your cheekbones and deliver sound straight to your inner ear.

With this technology, the Shokz OpenMove ensure that you’ll be very comfortable while wearing them, as in addition to leaving most parts of your ear canal undisturbed, the wraparound titanium frame of the bone conduction headphones are lightweight, but with a secure fit so that they won’t fall off. With nothing covering your ears, you’ll be able to stay aware of what’s going on around you while listening to music, which is important when you’re commuting or crossing streets, for example. The Shokz OpenMove can last up to 6 hours on a single charge, and they’re sweat-proof so you can use them while you’re working out.

Related

If you want to try using bone conduction headphones, you’re going to want to take advantage of Amazon’s offer for the Shokz OpenMove. From their sticker price of $80, they’re down to just $55 for savings of $25. There’s a high chance that you’ll end up liking the benefits of this technology, so this bargain will turn out to be one of the early steals for this year. You need to secure your own Shokz OpenMove bone conduction headphones as soon as possible though, as it’s not going to stay 31% off for a long time.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Save on Bose, Sony, and more with these holiday headphone deals
The Beats Solo 3 on a desk.

The holidays are approaching, and if you haven’t wrapped up your shopping yet, we think you should take a look at some of the headphone deals currently taking place. A new set of headphones is a great gift to find beyond its wrapping paper, and there are a lot of models seeing big time holiday discounts. The best headphone deals this holiday season include headphones by Bose, Beats, Apple, Sony, and more. There are a lot to choose from, and we’ve rounded up our favorites.
Our favorite holiday headphone deal
Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones — $100, was $200

The Beats Solo 3 headphones have pretty much everything covered if you’re looking for the perfect harmony of sound quality, smart features, and affordability. It’s been a few years since their release, so you won’t find them among the best headphones or the best wireless headphones. But the Beats Solo 3 headphones produce great sound and feature the cool design style Beats is known for, making them a great all-purpose option. They’re made to look good and sound good anywhere, whether you hope to wear them at home, at the coffee shop, or at the office.

Read more
These JBL true wireless earbuds are a little less than 50% off today
JBL Reflect Mini NC

Best Buy has one of the better headphone deals for someone seeking a practical pair of earbuds for their workouts or runs that don't cost a fortune. Today, you can buy the JBL Reflect Mini Noise-Cancelling Earbuds for $80, saving $70 off the regular price of $150. If you have a My Best Buy membership, you can save a further $20 bringing them down to just $60. Comfy to wear while offering all the key features you could need, these earbuds will make a great gift for someone this holiday season -- or a sweet upgrade for yourself. Here’s everything else you need to know about them.

Why you should buy the JBL Reflect Mini
JBL may not feature prominently in our look at the best wireless earbuds, but it’s a reliable brand at this price. With the JBL Reflect Mini, you get what we previously referred to as “almost perfect workout buds.” They offer excellent ANC with a Smart Ambient mode that means you can still hear cars in the street while running or your buddies talking while you’re lifting in the gym. For the price, they’re far more potent than you’d expect.

Read more
Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones are 50% off the for holidays
Beats Solo3 Wireless

If you're in the Apple ecosystem and want to get a pair of headphones that aren't as expensive as the AirPods, then going for some great Beats headphone deals is the way to go. Ever since Apple bought Beats out, the integration into the Apple ecosystem has gone smoothly, so Beats is a great alternative to the more expensive AirPods options. And one of the more budget-friendly options in the Beats lineup is the Beats Solo3, which is discounted heavily by Amazon down to just $99. That's down from their usual $200 price tag, so the lower price makes some of the issues of the Solo3 much more palatable and adds a ton of value to them.

Why you should buy the Beats Solo3
The Beats Solo3 certainly has a really great look to it, but the quality is not just skin-deep. In terms of audio fidelity, it's excellent, and the overall balance is really made to be "available" to the most people possible, so it has a nice overall balance. It won't blow any audiophile out of the water, and for those who are more used to the more bass-forward branding of Beats, you won't find that here since it's much more muted with the Solo 3. That's not to say that the Bass is bad or hollow; it's just not as heavy as you might expect if you've had previous Beats headphones.

Read more