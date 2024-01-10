These Shokz bone conduction headphones are 31% off right now

Have you ever heard of bone conduction headphones? They make for interesting alternatives to headphone deals and true wireless earbuds deals if you don’t like the feeling of anything clamping down on your head or inserted in your ears. Here’s an offer you may want to check out — the Shokz OpenMove bone conduction headphones for an affordable $55 from Amazon, following a $25 discount on their original price of $80. However, you’ll have to hurry if you want to shop this bargain because we’re not sure how much time is remaining before it gets removed.

Why you should buy the Shokz OpenMove bone conduction headphones

To understand the benefits of the Shokz OpenMove, you should first know how bone conduction headphones work. Instead of sending sound through your ear canal like traditional headphones and earbuds, bone conduction headphones have transducers that sit right next to your ears, where they send vibrations through your cheekbones and deliver sound straight to your inner ear.

With this technology, the Shokz OpenMove ensure that you’ll be very comfortable while wearing them, as in addition to leaving most parts of your ear canal undisturbed, the wraparound titanium frame of the bone conduction headphones are lightweight, but with a secure fit so that they won’t fall off. With nothing covering your ears, you’ll be able to stay aware of what’s going on around you while listening to music, which is important when you’re commuting or crossing streets, for example. The Shokz OpenMove can last up to 6 hours on a single charge, and they’re sweat-proof so you can use them while you’re working out.

If you want to try using bone conduction headphones, you’re going to want to take advantage of Amazon’s offer for the Shokz OpenMove. From their sticker price of $80, they’re down to just $55 for savings of $25. There’s a high chance that you’ll end up liking the benefits of this technology, so this bargain will turn out to be one of the early steals for this year. You need to secure your own Shokz OpenMove bone conduction headphones as soon as possible though, as it’s not going to stay 31% off for a long time.

