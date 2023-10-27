 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Sonos One SL wireless smart speaker just got a rare discount

Andrew Morrisey
By
The Sonos One on a bedside table.
Sonos

Sonos is a popular brand when it comes to audio, as it places several products amongst the best wireless speakers. And today it’s a popular brand for some savings, as amongst the best Sonos deals is the Sonos One SL wireless smart speaker. You can land it for just $159 at Best Buy right now, which is a $41 savings from its regular price of $200. This is a smart speaker that doesn’t often see a discount, and it even comes with four free months of Apple Music to break it in.

Why you should buy the Sonos One SL wireless smart speaker

A wireless smart speaker can be put to good use almost anywhere, and the Sonos One has been a popular option over the years. The Sonos One SL is the speaker’s newer and most recent model. It’s a wireless speaker that has multi-room compatibility, which means you can pair it with several other Sonos One SLs throughout your house for home-filling audio. The speakers can also work as a 2-way speaker system in this sort of setup. You can also pair it with another Sonos One or Sonos One SL and keep them both in the same room for stereo audio and more detailed sound.

The Sonos One SL is such a popular wireless smart speaker in part because it offers so much versatility. It easily pairs with home theater setups, and can be used as part of a surround sound system. They connect over your home’s wi-fi network and offer rich, powerful sound whether you’re watching movies or listening to music. With the free Sonos Controller app you can control the Sonos One SL in a number of different ways from a number of different devices. It also has Apple AirPlay 2, which owners of Apple devices should love, as it allows you to stream sound directly from your Apple devices to the Sonos One SL.

Related

While the Sonos One SL wireless smart speaker regularly costs $200, right now at Best Buy you can add it to your home’s audio setup for just $159. It’s available in black or white and comes with free shipping and four free months of access to Apple Music.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
This fantastic Samsung 75-inch QLED TV is $400 off right now
The Samsung Q70A Series QLED 4K TV in a living room.

The 75-inch Samsung Q70C 4K QLED TV is currently on sale for $1,400 from Best Buy, for savings of $400 on its original price of $1,800. It's not among the cheapest QLED TV deals out there, but for such a massive display, it's actually a steal. This may be the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home theater setup, but if you want to be able to take advantage of the discount, you shouldn't be wasting time. Buy the QLED TV now because tomorrow may already be too late.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Samsung Q70C 4K QLED TV
Samsung is one of the best TV brands, and its QLED technology is among its calling cards in the competitive industry. It's found in the Samsung Q70C 4K QLED TV, which also features 4K Ultra HD resolution on its 75-inch screen for sharp details and vivid colors, and is powered by Samsung's Quantum Processor that can upscale all shows and movies to 4K content. As a QLED TV, it comes with a layer of quantum dots on its LED backlight, enabling incredible brightness that's one of their advantages in the QLED versus OLED comparison. QLED TVs can also last longer than OLED TVs, and they don't come with the risk of screen burn-ins.

Read more
Sony’s best noise-canceling headphones just got a big discount
Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones sitting on a laptop keyboard.

If you're thinking about taking advantage of headphone deals, there's no option that we'll recommend more than the Sony WH-1000XM5, especially now that you can get them with a $75 discount from Walmart. Instead of $400, you'll only have to shell out $325 for these amazing noise-canceling headphones, but only if you hurry. We don't expect these best-selling headphones to stay cheaper than usual for long, so you should hurry with your purchase if you want to enjoy the savings.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones
The Sony WH-1000XM5 are on top of our lists of the best headphones and the best noise-canceling headphones, which should show how highly we think of them. They provide excellent sound quality, whether you're listening to your playlists, watching streaming shows, or making calls. You'll also get top-of-the-line active noise cancellation that uses two processors and eight microphones to block external sound, eliminating distractions so you can focus on your tasks at hand. If you need to talk to someone while ANC is activated, the Speak-to-Chat mode will automatically stop your music and allow ambient sound in, so you won't have to remove the Sony WH-1000XM5.

Read more
This 55-inch Mini-LED QLED TV is discounted from $580 to $380 today
The Hisense U6H ULED 4K TV in a living room.

If you love watching sports, there's no better upgrade to your living room or home theater system than a great TV like this 55-inch TV from Hisense. It comes packed with features for pretty much everybody, and even better, there's a surprisingly good deal on it right now from Best Buy. While it usually costs $580, you can grab it right now for just $380, saving you a good chunk.

Why you should buy the Hisense 55-inch U6 4K TV
So, what makes the Hisense U6 so great for watching sports? Well, for starters, it carries many of the big HDR standards, including HDR10+ and HLG, and if you aren't familiar with the latter, it's the HDR standard used by some broadcasters. That means if you're watching a supported stream, you'll get some incredible colors and image reproduction that will make you feel as if you're right there. The high-quality HDR is also helped by the Mini-LED array of lights behind the panel, which gives a wider range of color brightness and control than you'd find with a standard TV. That means deeper blacks and an overall brighter TV, so you can put the TV in a well-lit room without worrying about it trying to overcome reflections.

Read more