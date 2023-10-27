Sonos One SL wireless smart speaker just got a rare discount

Sonos is a popular brand when it comes to audio, as it places several products amongst the best wireless speakers. And today it’s a popular brand for some savings, as amongst the best Sonos deals is the Sonos One SL wireless smart speaker. You can land it for just $159 at Best Buy right now, which is a $41 savings from its regular price of $200. This is a smart speaker that doesn’t often see a discount, and it even comes with four free months of Apple Music to break it in.

Why you should buy the Sonos One SL wireless smart speaker

A wireless smart speaker can be put to good use almost anywhere, and the Sonos One has been a popular option over the years. The Sonos One SL is the speaker’s newer and most recent model. It’s a wireless speaker that has multi-room compatibility, which means you can pair it with several other Sonos One SLs throughout your house for home-filling audio. The speakers can also work as a 2-way speaker system in this sort of setup. You can also pair it with another Sonos One or Sonos One SL and keep them both in the same room for stereo audio and more detailed sound.

The Sonos One SL is such a popular wireless smart speaker in part because it offers so much versatility. It easily pairs with home theater setups, and can be used as part of a surround sound system. They connect over your home’s wi-fi network and offer rich, powerful sound whether you’re watching movies or listening to music. With the free Sonos Controller app you can control the Sonos One SL in a number of different ways from a number of different devices. It also has Apple AirPlay 2, which owners of Apple devices should love, as it allows you to stream sound directly from your Apple devices to the Sonos One SL.

While the Sonos One SL wireless smart speaker regularly costs $200, right now at Best Buy you can add it to your home’s audio setup for just $159. It’s available in black or white and comes with free shipping and four free months of access to Apple Music.

