Save 20% on the Sonos Roam SL for Memorial Day

Sonos Roam SL in black on a rainy rock outdoors.
If you’re at all familiar with the more prosumer-grade audio gear, then you’ll probably be aware of Sonos, one of the higher-end audio gear makers for the general consumer market. Not only does it make some of the best soundbars, but it also makes some of the best wireless speakers, and if you’re looking for a great portable speaker, then the Sonos Roam SL is really hard to beat. Unfortunately, Sonos is a very expensive brand akin to Apple, so you are paying quite a premium. Luckily, there are some great early Memorial Day deals on the Sonos Roam SL, such as this one from Best Buy that takes the usual $160 price and brings it down to $128, saving you $32 in the process.

Why you should buy the Sonos Roam SL Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The Sonos Roam SL is pretty much the same exact speaker as the Sonos Roam, with the main difference being that it doesn’t come with a microphone. While that’s not an issue at face value, it does mean that you can’t use it for voice-activated content, such as using Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. For many, that’s probably not a big issue, especially if you’re only looking for a good speaker to take out when you’re at a party or picnic and want some extra music. In fact, removing the microphone means bringing down the price, so it’s actually a pretty smart choice on Sonos’ part.

In terms of audio, the sound is really loud and deep compared to the small body that it’s in, so it can catch you off guard when you first hear it. Of course, it does suffer with some issues of smaller portable speakers, which is that use outdoors leads to some loss of clarity overall, although likely not enough that anybody would notice. Also, it does have an IP67 rating and can stay submerged in water for up to 30 minutes, which you shouldn’t do, but it does show that it can handle the elements quite well. It also has up to 10 hours of battery life, which is solid for its size and cost.

All in all, the Sonos Roam SL is an excellent small little speaker, and with the ability to connect more than one, the discount from Best Buy that brings it down to $128 has us considering grabbing a couple. That said, if it’s not quite what you’re looking for, there are some other great wireless speaker deals you could look into instead.

We love this Hisense 65-inch mini-LED TV, and it’s $100 off
Hisense U8K Review

If you want a new TV, it always makes sense to take advantage of the best TV deals going on at the time. Here, we've found a deal where you can get $100 off of a 65-inch Hisense "ULED" TV. The TV is normally $1,000, so that makes the price $900. With this deal you also get three free months of Apple TV+ and a $50 NBA Store gift card, making it an even sweeter time to buy. To find your new Hisense TV at a discount, just tap the button below. Otherwise, continue reading for an overview of the TV's capabilities, a peek into our review, and a better understanding of what "ULED" really means.

Why you should buy the Hisense U8K ULED TV
The first thing to note about the U8K ULED is that it is not an 8K TV, but rather a 4K. And, to quote our Hisense U8K ULED review on this not being an 8K, "that's OK". This is just a quirk of the model numbering system. We're at the 'K's now. This is a fantastic 4K, HDR capable TV with mini-LED backlights and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. The mini-LED format allows for precise local dimming, allowing the U8K to portray excellent shadows and sharp contrasts.

Hurry! This Samsung 75-inch 4K TV can be yours for only $550 today
The Samsung TU69OT 4K Smart TV on a media cabinet in a living room.

Samsung is one of the best TV brands on the market right now, and if you're looking to pick up a new TV, then going for one is a smart choice, especially if you're already in the Samsung ecosystem. One great option we've found is this massive 75-inch Samsung TU690T that's not only packed with features but also has a nice little discount that will save you a bit of extra cash. While it usually goes for $580, you can grab it now from Best Buy for just $550, which will save you a tidy $30.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Samsung TU690T
There's a lot to love about the 75-inch Samsung TU690T, least of all being its massive size and the fact that it not only runs at 4K but even has an internal upscaler that will upscale your older content to 4K. That's perfect for those who love to watch older shows and don't want to lose out on quality with a newer, bigger TV. In a similar vein, the support for HDR 10+ means better contrast and image fidelity for your content, and while that won't apply to older upscaled content, it will apply to newer streamed shows and films.

This 50-inch 4K TV is only $200 right now, and people love it
A Pioneer Xumo TV from Best Buy.

If you’re looking for one of the cheapest TV deals around, take a look at what Best Buy has to offer. Right now you can buy a Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV for just $200. It normally costs $300, so by buying it today you’re saving $100 off the regular price. Even better, the TV has reviewed surprisingly well by many of Best Buy’s customers. If you’re keen to know more about how good it is, keep reading while we take you through its offerings.

Why you should buy the Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV
You won’t see Pioneer on our look at the best TV brands but that doesn’t automatically mean you should write this TV off. Instead, check out the user reviews for this TV. One reviewer explains that the “picture is surprisingly clear for a television at this price point” while another says that “the picture and sound quality is fantastic” referencing how their kids use it while playing on their PS5 and Xbox Series X. Sure, it won’t compete with the best TVs for extensive features but the Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV has the essentials.

