Wow! Walmart just discounted these Sony earbuds from $98 to $29

In one of the most attractive true wireless earbuds deals that we’ve recently seen, the Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds are down to a very affordable $29 from Walmart, for massive savings of $69 on their original price of $98. This discount is part of the retailer’s early Black Friday deals, but we’re not sure if it will still be available when the shopping holiday arrives. There’s no need to wait because we don’t think these wireless earbuds can get any cheaper, so if you want them you should proceed with the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds

They’re not as powerful and feature-packed as the Sony WF-1000XM5, which are featured in our list of the best wireless earbuds, but the Sony WF-C500 are pretty decent for their sticker price — and a steal with Walmart’s discount. They may not offer active noise cancellation, but these budget-friendly wireless earbuds provide great audio with Sony’s DSEE technology that’s capable of restoring high-frequency sounds that get lost in the compression process. The Sony WF-C500 also come with physical buttons for functions such as playing and pausing music, skipping tracksm adjusting volume, answering calls, and bringing up your digital assistant.

The Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds can last up to 10 hours on a single charge, and up to a total of 20 hours with their charging case. You won’t mind wearing them that long because of their comfortable design that conforms to most ear shapes. The wireless earbuds also feature IPX4 water resistance so they won’t get damaged by sweat or sudden rainfall, and they work with Sony’s Headphones Connect app for the option of using just one of them and to activate 360 Reality Audio.

The Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds were already pretty affordable to start with for their sticker price of $98, but Walmart’s early Black Friday deals have them down to just $29 following a $69 discount. We’re not sure if stocks will last until the shopping holiday, so it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction immediately if you’re already looking forward to using the Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds. If you delay, you may lose this chance to get them for insanely cheap.

