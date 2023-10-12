 Skip to main content
Walmart just slashed the price of this 32-inch smart TV to $108

The TCL 3-Series TV in a living room.
TCL

It’s not often you can add a new HD TV to your home for close to $100, but today the 32-inch TCL 3-Series Roku TV is just $108 at Walmart. This makes for a savings of $40, as it typically costs $148. This TV offers an HD image and access to all of your favorite streaming services. The TCL 3-Series Roku TV even comes with free shipping and in many areas it’s available for same day in-store pickup, making this one of the best TV deals available today.

Why you should buy the 32-inch TCL 3-Series Roku TV

Whether you’re looking to fill out a small space with a way to watch your favorite streaming content or just want something affordable to stick in the corner for game days, this 32-inch HD TV is a worthy consideration. While it lacks the 4K resolution you’ll find in most of the best TVs, it’s still capable of producing a high quality high definition image. As well, what it lacks in modern resolution it makes up for with its smarts and convenience, as it gives you easy access to more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes plus live sports, news, music, and kids’ programming. Because this is a smart TV, it has a lot of streaming services built right in, making it a great way to watch the best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Max, and more.

This TCL TV is also a Roku TV. With access to the Roku platform, finding new movies and shows to watch is easier than ever. You can easily search across streaming channels by title, actor, or director with Roku Search. And with the included Roku remote app you can transform your smartphone or tablet into a fully functional remote with voice controls and the ability to browse and add new channels. Like all of the best Roku TVs, this 32-inch TCL TV makes accessing all of your favorite content more convenient, and makes finding new content easier than ever.

Just $108 at Walmart today, the 32-inch TCL 3-Series Roku TV offers a savings of $40. That’s a steal for almost any television, and it comes with free shipping as well.

