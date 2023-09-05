 Skip to main content
This 55-inch QLED 4K TV is much cheaper than you’d think

The TCL 55-inch Q6 QLED.
TCL

If you’re looking for great TV deals, Best Buy should always be one of the first places to go. It’s truly done a great job with $100 off the TCL 55-inch Q6 QLED 4K TV. Usually priced at $500, it’s down to $400 for a limited time only making QLED technology far more accessible than before. If this sounds like the TV for you, keep reading while we take you through everything else you may wish to know before you hit the button.

Why you should buy the TCL 55-inch Q6 QLED 4K TV

QLED technology adds a layer of quantum dots to a TV’s LED backlight with said dots emitting their own light once exposed to the light of the LED. The light they emit can be tuned to specific portions of the color spectrum which is why you get a better visual experience than with regular LED TVs. Combined with that, TCL is one of the best TV brands for value so you’re in safe hands with the TCL 55-inch Q6 QLED 4K TV.

Besides all the qualities of QLED, you get a high brightness direct LED backlight, UltraWide color gamut, and a HDR Pro+ package of useful extras. That means Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10+ and HLG — all the kind of things you see from the best TVs around. For gamers, there’s Game Accelerator 120 technology to ensure up to 120 variable refresh rates and more responsive gaming without lag. There’s also an auto game mode so you don’t have to do anything yourself.

When watching fast-moving action, there’s Motion Rate 240 with MEMC frame insertion so you enjoy exceptional motion clarity. Even the audio is better than you’d think with DTS Virtual:X offering advanced audio post-processing. While it might not quite match the best QLED TVs, at this price, it’s hard to resist the TCL 55-inch Q6 QLED 4K TV. Even things like Google OS and voice assistant support are here, all adding to the convenient experience of using it.

The TCL 55-inch Q6 QLED 4K TV is normally priced at $500. Right now, you can buy it from Best Buy for $400 so you’re saving $100. A seriously appealing deal for anyone seeking a new TV, the TCL 55-inch Q6 QLED TV is sure to be popular. Buy it now before the deal ends soon.

