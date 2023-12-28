 Skip to main content
This 65-inch QLED TV just dropped below $500 for a limited time

Save money on a brand new television with this amazing deal from Best Buy. Right now, you can buy a 65-inch QLED 4K TV for less than $500. With an original price of $600, you can save $100 for a limited time on this smart Google television that features a ton of your favorite streaming services. Plus, we’ve got a few more of the best 65-inch TV deals you might want to check out.

Why you should buy the 65-inch QLED TV

If you are looking for endless entertainment right in the comfort of your own home, this television will give you superior brightness, enhanced contrast and accurate colors with its combination of QLED Quantum Dot technology and HDR PRO+ with Dolby Vision. Any  type of programming looks clear and lifelike with TCL’s high brightness direct LED Backlight which will enhance all viewing experiences. This is the perfect television for your living room, family room or larger bedrooms and is compatible with popular voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa  and Google Assistant. Let’s not forget it also has a built-in Chromecast to let you stream television shows, music, movies and much more from thousands of different apps.

TCL was part of our best TV brands of 2023 due to its accessible price point and its QLED television options that offer one of the best picture technologies on the market along with unparalleled and incredible brightness. This QLED TV gives you the opportunity to enjoy over a billion colors for richer images and exceptional motion clarity that is ideal for gaming. You have the option to use the device’s three HDMI inputs to set up your favorite gaming consoles, and included free with the purchase of this television is three months free of AppleTV+ and 30 free days of FuboTV for new subscribers.

If you spend your days indulging in movie marathons or binge-watching the latest television shows, the 65-inch QLED TV was made for you. Grab this smart TV for $500 now to make your viewing experience that much better. This deal is only available for a limited time so be sure to shop now to save $100.

