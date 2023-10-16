 Skip to main content
This stunning 85-inch mini-LED TV is $600 off at Best Buy

Aaron Mamiit
By
TCL Q Class QM8 mini-LED 4K TV.
TCL / TCL

If you’re willing to spend some serious cash in upgrading your home theater setup, you should check out the 85-inch TCL QM8 4K mini-LED QLED TV. It’s currently on sale from Best Buy with an $600 discount that pulls its price down from $2,800 to $2,200 — it’s still not cheap, but once you’re watching your favorite shows and movies on this gigantic screen, you’ll quickly understand why it’s worth it. You need to hurry if you want to pocket the savings though, because TV deals like this one are always limited and sell out quickly.

Why you should buy the 85-inch TCL QM8 4K mini-LED QLED TV

There’s a lot to unpack about the 85-inch TCL QM8 4K mini-LED QLED TV, starting with the technologies that are behind it. As a mini-LED TV, it uses much smaller LEDs than traditional LED TVs for more control over brightness and contrast, and as a QLED TV, it adds a layer of quantum dots for increased brightness and more natural colors, as explained by our 4K TV buying guide. If you add a massive 85-inch display with 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for most advanced HDR formats and DTS Virtual: X, you’ll feel like you’re watching at the cinemas from the comfort of your own couch.

You’ll never run out of content to watch on the 85-inch TCL QM8 4K mini-LED QLED TV because it’s powered by Google TV, which grants access to all of the popular streaming services. You’ll also be able to further maximize the massive screen because of built-in Chromecast and Apple AirPlay 2, which will let you stream photos and videos from your mobile devices.

The 85-inch TCL QM8 4K mini-LED QLED TV will elevate your home theater setup to heights you didn’t think were possible to reach within the confines of your living room. It already provides amazing value at its sticker price of $2,800, so it’s actually a steal at a discounted $2,200. The $600 in savings doesn’t bring the TV down to that most families would call affordable, but if it fits your budget, you certainly can’t go wrong with the 85-inch TCL QM8 4K mini-LED QLED TV. You need to buy it now though, because it may be back to its regular price as soon as tomorrow.

