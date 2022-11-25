The best Black Friday TV deals under $1000 from a TV expert

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

I have some excellent news for you. If you’re prepared to spend between $500 and $1000 on a TV this Black Friday, then you are going to be thrilled with the TVs I’m putting on this list.

If you need to spend a bit less, check out my list of the best Black Friday TV deals under $500, where you can still get a great TV for less. But if you’re here, I’m presuming you want to get a really great TV with picture quality that will thrill you at a price you can stomach. With that in mind, I’ve leveraged my experience testing the best TVs you can buy in 2022 to help point you straight to the very best options, all of which are on serious discounts right now.

To be clear, there isn’t a single TV on this list I wouldn’t buy for myself, my family, or my very best friends. Hopefully, that instills a bit of confidence in you.

One quick note: Given it is Black Friday, it’s possible some of these deals may run out. We’ll do our best to keep this list updated, though.

TCL 5-Series 75-inch 4K HDR Roku TV

If you’re looking to upgrade both the size and quality of your TV, then the 75-inch version of this TCL 5-Series is a stellar choice. It’s got full-array local dimming for great black levels and blooming control, very good brightness for impressive HDR, and the color on this set is also very good, especially for the price.

Any time you’re looking to step up above the 65-inch inch size variants, you’ll have to weight cost vs. picture quality. I feel like the TCL 5-Series nails the balance between the two. I highly recommend it.

Hisense U7H 65-inch 4K HDR Google TV

No joke, this is possibly the best deal in TVs right now. In my review of the Hisense U7H, I couldn’t get over how great the TV was for the price. I still can’t — and that’s at its normal sale price. Now $500 off, this is probably the most no-brainer choice on this list.

The Hisense U7H can get surprisingly bright, so it is especially good for daytime/bright room viewing. Its black levels are shockingly good for the price, leading to very impressive HDR performance. And in its theater picture mode, it’s got some of the most accurate out-of-box colors I’ve tested on a TV under $2,000.

The only question in my mind is: get the 65-inch version for $699, or the 75-inch for $949? The choice is yours. Either way, you walk away a winner.

TCL 6-Series 65-inch 4K HDR Roku TV

The TCL 6-Series is and has been my pick for the best value in TV for 4 years running. It’s not quite as bright as the next TV on this list, but only marginally so, and more importantly, I feel it has the cleanest picture and best motion for sports and other fast-moving content. The picture is luscious, and the Roku TV operating system makes it a breeze to use. Voice search on this TV is also very good.

Bottom line: If you value picture quality over sheer size, the TCL 6-Series is the best way to spend your money on a TV.

Hisense U8H 65-inch 4K HDR Google TV

No TV on this list packs a punch quite like the Hisense U8H. In my U8H TV review, I was shocked at how bright this TV could get while also having black levels and overall contrast that treads well into OLED TV territory.

If you’re looking for a TV that will impress both you and your friends every time you turn it on, then get this Hisense U8H. And then prepare to see your friends’ jaws drop when they find out how little you paid for it.

And, hey, if you’re having trouble deciding between the Hisense U8H and the TCL 6-Series on this list? I compared the two side-by-side to help you decide.

LG B2 OLED 4K HDR TV

If you’ve been wanting to get your hands on an OLED TV under $1,000, this is the ticket right here. The LG B2 OLED has the same panel as LG’s more expensive OLEDs, but steps down the processor inside to the same chip LG used in last year’s OLED TVs. In other words, it performs extremely well in just about every area. It’s a great TV for gaming, watching movies, or just binging your favorite shows. If you’ve seen OLED in action, then you know. Now it’s priced within reach, making it one of the most exciting Black Friday TV deals I’ve seen yet.

Sony X90K 4K HDR Google TV

Fans of Sony’s superb picture processing and PlayStation 5 owners alike will be thrilled to see Sony’s excellent X90K is on sale for $300 during Black Friday.

The Sony X90K offers outstanding picture quality, Sony’s legendary upscaling and processing for one of the cleanest, most refined pictures on this list, and, adding icing on the cake, the Sony X90K is the only TV on this list that offers special gaming features for the PlayStation 5 game console.

Expect amazing HDR gaming with smooth motion, excellent HDR movie performance, and incredibly life-like motion for sports, as well. This TV is just a stellar choice for video enthusiasts in general.

Buy with confidence

That’s the list. I picked each of these TVs based on my personal experience with them, and I feel confident that any one of these options won’t just make you happy, you’ll be thrilled with what you get. Sure, there are other great Black Friday TV deals, but these are the cream of the crop when it comes to picture quality, performance, and price.

Editors' Recommendations