This 70-inch 4K TV is discounted to $450 for Cyber Monday

Insignia F30 TV on a TV stand in a living room.
Best Buy

Sometimes the best thing you can do for yourself on a deals holiday is just come out with a cheap TV. Don’t get us wrong, there are great Cyber Monday TV deals on expensive, premium TVs. However, if you want a decent screen at a low price, this is the deal for you. Check out the Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV by tapping the button below. You’ll find it going for $450 instead of $600, which means you’ll save $150 on it while this deal is ongoing. Its one of those Cyber Monday deals designed to please the true deal hunter, always ready to nab the lowest prices.

Why you should buy the Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV

While Insignia isn’t one of the best TV brands, it is Best Buy’s own brand so you can expect a certain amount of quality to it. It offers all the essentials like HDR so you get a wide range of color details and sharper contrast. It also has an LED-backlit screen to ensure it’s reliable as well as stays bright as needed. There’s also DTS Studio Sound which helps provide more realistic and immersive audio with two-speaker playback compared to regular TVs.

If you want to hook up a soundbar, you can do easily enough with HDMI ARC and HDMI eARC support with the latter saving you from an extra cable being needed. For watching shows or movies, Fire TV is built-in so you can easily find over 1 million streaming movies and TV episodes across all your favorite streaming services like Disney+, Netflix, HBO Max, and many others. You can also use voice controls to find something to watch thanks to Alexa support at the touch of a button on the remote.

Everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and smart home essentials.

If you want to stream something from your Apple device, you can also do it through Apple AirPlay making it simple to share your videos, photos, music, and other content.

Packing all the essentials you could need, while the Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV isn’t one of the best TVs, it will delight many people at this price. Down to $450 from $600, you save $150 off the regular price making it a fantastic deal for anyone looking for a large TV for less. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

