 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 86-inch LG 4K TV just got a pretty handsome price cut

Aaron Mamiit
By
LG UN7000 Series 5-Inch 4K Smart TV
LG

Being able to buy an 86-inch 4K TV for just $800 is a reality right now thanks to Best Buy reducing the price on the 86-inch LG UR7800 4K TV. Usually priced at $1,250, it’s currently enjoying a $450 price cut making it an incredible deal for anyone who wants a huge TV for less. While it might not rival the best TVs, it does share some of the same functionality thanks to LG being one of the best TV brands.

Buying an 86-inch LG UR7800 4K TV for only $800 also easily makes this one of the best TV deals around and it’s perfectly timed for anyone looking to buy a huge TV in time for the Super Bowl. If it sounds like the right TV to you, hit the button below. If you need a little more information and guidance, keep reading while we take you through everything the TV has to offer.

Why you should buy the 86-inch LG UR7800 Series 4K TV

If you’ll be dealing with a display that’s as big as the 86-inch LG UR7800 Series 4K TV, you’ll first need to consult our guide on what size TV to buy to make sure that you have enough space for it. Once you confirm that you do, get ready to enjoy sharp details and lifelike colors with the TV’s 4K Ultra HD resolution, while its support for HDR10 will allow you to watch HDR content with extended contrast. The 86-inch LG UR7800 Series 4K TV also comes with a Filmmaker Mode that will let you view movies just as directors intended them to be shown.

Related

The 86-inch LG UR7800 Series 4K TV is powered by AI with its a6 AI Processor Gen 6, creating enhanced images and improved sound while also upscaling non-4K content to 4K quality. To maximize this, the 4K TV runs on the webOS 23 platform, which grants access to an unlimited library of content through all of the popular streaming services, plus more than 300 free LG Channels covering a wide range of genres.

If you’re thinking about creating a cinematic experience within the comfort of your own home, your plan will begin with a massive TV. Fortunately, you currently have the chance to buy the 86-inch LG UR7800 Series 4K TV for an affordable $800 from Best Buy, for savings of $450 on its sticker price of $1,250. This offer probably won’t last long though, so you shouldn’t be wasting time if you want to take advantage of this bargain. Add the 86-inch LG UR7800 Series 4K TV and check out immediately to have this gigantic screen delivered to your doorstep as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Perfect for the Super Bowl: This 77-inch Sony OLED TV is $600 off
Sony A80L 4K OLED TV.

If you’re shopping for a new 4K TV one of the best TV deals is on the 77-inch model of the Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV today. It would normally set you back $3,300, but Best Buy currently has it discounted to $2,700. An OLED TV offers one of the best pictures you’ll find in a 4K TV, which makes this deal and its $600 in savings worth considering. Best Buy is also including free delivery with a purchase, which is a nice freebie for such a large product.

Why you should buy the 77-inch Sony Bravia XR A80L 4K OLED TV
As TV picture technology goes nowadays, QLED and OLED TVs generally produce the best picture available. That puts the Sony Bravia XR A80L 4K OLED TV in prime position to be one of the most impressive, most immersive 4K TVs you’ve come across. This makes it perfect for watching the Super Bowl but it will also break in nicely with the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Max, and more. Like you’ll find with many of the best TVs, it produces a 4K image that’s four times the resolution of Full HD, and it’s even capable of upscaling older content into the modern clarity of 4K.

Read more
This 65-inch LG OLED TV is $700 off, delivered before the Super Bowl
The LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV in the living room.

With the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers set to clash in Super Bowl LVIII, now's the time to buy a new TV if you're planning to watch the championship match at home. It's highly recommended that you go for OLED TV deals, and here's one that you wouldn't want to miss -- the 65-inch LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV with a $700 discount from Best Buy, slashing its price to $1,300 from $2,000. You're going to have to make the purchase now though -- with the big game just around the corner, you have to make sure that the TV gets delivered on time.

Why you should buy the 65-inch LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV
The 65-inch screen of the LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV is large enough for everyone to see what's going on if you'll be holding a Super Bowl LVIII watch party, and it's bright and colorful enough with 4K Ultra HD resolution. It also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a cinematic experience during the big game. However, what puts it over the top is the fact that it's an OLED TV. If you're choosing between OLED and QLED, the advantages of OLED TVs include the ability to go completely black when needed, superior response time, wider viewing angles, less power consumption, and better eye comfort.

Read more
Best Super Bowl TV deals — Get a 65-inch 4K TV for $350 and more
Hisense 2024 U8N mini-LED TV.

The Super Bowl is nearly upon us and there are some awesome TV deals going on to celebrate it and to allow us all to enjoy the huge event in style. If you’re looking to buy a new TV, we’ve rounded up all the best TV deals going on right now, including budget TVs along with some super high-end examples too. Whatever your plan or needs, there’s something here for you. Take a look at the selection below to find the right new TV for you.
TCL 55-inch Q5 Series QLED TV -- $300, was $450

If you can’t afford one of the best QLED TVs, you’ll still be pretty happy with the TCL 55-inch Q5 Series QLED TV. QLED technology ensures a better picture quality than standard 4K thanks to its layer of quantum dots which emit their own light once exposed to light around them. With this TV, you get a billion colors for richer and more lifelike images. It also has a high brightness Direct LED backlight for an enhanced viewing experience. Motion Rate 240 with MEMC frame insertion technology is included, along with a dedicated Game Accelerator 120 mode, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG support.

Read more