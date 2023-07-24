 Skip to main content
Over 15,000 Walmart shoppers love this 50-inch TV, and it’s $90 off

Aaron Mamiit
By
People watching sports on the 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV.

If you’re having trouble choosing among the overwhelming number of TV deals in the market, you may want to start listening to what other shoppers have to say. With more than 15,000 reviews on Walmart, including “fantastic picture and insanely good price,” and an average rating of 4.4 stars out of 5 stars, the 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV is one of the most popular choices, and it’s currently available with a $90 discount that pulls its price down to $268 from $358 originally. We’re pretty sure that stocks will run out quickly, so if you want to take advantage of this offer, you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase.

Why you should buy the 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV

The Vizio V-Series 4K TV offers 4K Ultra HD resolution on its 50-inch screen, for sharp details and vivid colors while you watch your favorite shows or play video games. This is possible through Vizio’s IQ Active Processor, which will also upscale HD content to 4K quality. The TV also supports Dolby Vision Bright mode and all HDR10 formats for even more lifelike images on the display, DTS Virtual: X technology that creates a immersive audio experience while you’re in the comfort of your couch.

All of the best TVs are smart TVs, and the Vizio V-Series 4K TV follows suit with the brand’s SmartCast platform. You’ll not only have access to all of the most popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, but you’ll also be able to seamlessly integrate the 4K TV into your smart home setup with Apple Home or Google Assistant. Gamers will also love the 4K TV’s V-Gaming Engine, which improves console gameplay through features like AMD’s FreeSync and variable refresh rate.

Related

There are currently more than 15,000 reviews on Walmart for the 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV, so it’s not a fluke that it has an average rating of 4.4 stars out of 5 stars. There’s no reason to doubt the voice of the masses, so if you’re planning to buy a new TV, you can’t go wrong with this choice, especially now that the retailer is selling it for an even more affordable $268. That’s $90 in savings on its original price of $358, but you’ll need to proceed with the purchase right away if you want to make sure to get the 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV for this cheap.

Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
You’ll be shocked how cheap this 65-inch QLED 4K TV is today
TCL Q Class Q6 QLED 4K TV.

Walmart often has some of the best TV deals around and that's certainly the case with the deal it has on the TCL 65-inch 5-Series QLED TV at the moment. Usually priced at $528, it's down to $398 so you save $130 off the regular price. Sure to be a big hit with anyone who wants a great TV for their living room without spending a fortune, we can't say how long it'll stick around for at this price. It's proving very popular, so let's take a quick look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the TCL 65-inch 5-Series QLED TV
It's easy to assume that the best QLED TVs cost a fortune. Granted, the TCL 65-inch 5-Series QLED TV doesn't make the list but the 6-Series does and there are some shared elements here. Of course, you get all the benefits of QLED meaning an added layer of quantum dots that make a huge difference to your TV's picture quality.

Read more
We gave this TV a perfect review, and it’s $700 off today
Caleb Denison sits in front of the Sony A95K TV playing Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on the PS5.

It's not every day that you can say that one of the best TVs on the market, if not the best, is on sale, but we're happy to report that's the case today. The Sony A95K QD-OLED TV has one of the best TV deals right now, bringing the price down to $2,798 from $3,500. That's a significant discount and perfect if you want to snatch one up before they all sell out.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Sony A95K QD-OLED TV
The Sony A95K QD-OLED TV has a lot going for it, but its biggest feature is the QD-OLED panel, and it's even the first TV on the market to have come out with one. So what is QD-OLED exactly? Well, it's a hybrid tech that mixes OLED technology with Quantum Dots. What this essentially means is that you get incredible brightness that lets the TV colors pop more than they would with any other panel type. But it's even more impressive than that, especially if you're a gamer or love to watch action-packed content, since the TV not only runs at 4k but also at a 120Hz refresh rate, which is pretty impressive. That means you can connect the best gaming PC to this TV and push even the best graphics cards as far as they go.

Read more
Order Samsung’s brand new 98-inch QLED 4K TV and get $2,000 off
The Samsung Q80C placed in a living room on a TV stand.

While regular Prime Day deals are certainly appealing at the moment, we're impressed to see what Samsung is offering as part of Prime Day TV deals season. If you want the ultimate home cinema experience, you can preorder the Samsung 98-inch Q80C QLED TV for $7,000, saving a huge $2,000 off the regular price of $9,000. Now, we're not saying that $7,000 is cheap by any means but if you've been keen to invest in something huge in every sense of the word, this is a great saving. If that sounds like you, take a look at what else we have to say about it.

Why you should buy the Samsung 98-inch Q80C QLED TV
As one of the best TV brands, you're in safe hands with Samsung. The Samsung 98-inch Q80C QLED TV is certainly a vast example of what Samsung has to offer with a 98-inch screen needing a pretty huge living space to serve it justice. It's worth it too. Of course, there's the QLED panel which means you get super vibrant colors across the board. That's further helped by features like the Supersize Picture Enhancer that uses AI to optimize content for the larger screen. AI and 20 neural networks also boost sharpness, deepen blacks, and upscale any non-4K content. There's also Direct Full Arrays technology that controls the amount of lighting across all parts of the screen, even in sunlit rooms.

Read more