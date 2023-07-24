If you’re having trouble choosing among the overwhelming number of TV deals in the market, you may want to start listening to what other shoppers have to say. With more than 15,000 reviews on Walmart, including “fantastic picture and insanely good price,” and an average rating of 4.4 stars out of 5 stars, the 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV is one of the most popular choices, and it’s currently available with a $90 discount that pulls its price down to $268 from $358 originally. We’re pretty sure that stocks will run out quickly, so if you want to take advantage of this offer, you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase.

Why you should buy the 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV

The Vizio V-Series 4K TV offers 4K Ultra HD resolution on its 50-inch screen, for sharp details and vivid colors while you watch your favorite shows or play video games. This is possible through Vizio’s IQ Active Processor, which will also upscale HD content to 4K quality. The TV also supports Dolby Vision Bright mode and all HDR10 formats for even more lifelike images on the display, DTS Virtual: X technology that creates a immersive audio experience while you’re in the comfort of your couch.

All of the best TVs are smart TVs, and the Vizio V-Series 4K TV follows suit with the brand’s SmartCast platform. You’ll not only have access to all of the most popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, but you’ll also be able to seamlessly integrate the 4K TV into your smart home setup with Apple Home or Google Assistant. Gamers will also love the 4K TV’s V-Gaming Engine, which improves console gameplay through features like AMD’s FreeSync and variable refresh rate.

There are currently more than 15,000 reviews on Walmart for the 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV, so it’s not a fluke that it has an average rating of 4.4 stars out of 5 stars. There’s no reason to doubt the voice of the masses, so if you’re planning to buy a new TV, you can’t go wrong with this choice, especially now that the retailer is selling it for an even more affordable $268. That’s $90 in savings on its original price of $358, but you’ll need to proceed with the purchase right away if you want to make sure to get the 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV for this cheap.

