This 65-inch QLED 4K TV is much cheaper than you’d think

It’s easy to assume that QLED TV deals aren’t as cheap as they’re slowly becoming. Over at Walmart today, you can buy a Vizio 65-inch M6 Series QLED TV for just $498. Previously costing $678, you save $180 off the regular price making this a very sweet deal for anyone that wants to enjoy the benefits of QLED without spending a fortune. The deal is likely to only be around for a brief time so we’re here to quickly explain all.

Why you should buy the Vizio 65-inch M6 Series QLED TV

As one of the best TV brands out there, Vizio knows how to offer the best at this price. While none of its TVs currently feature in our look at the best QLED TVs, it’s still worth checking out the Vizio 65-inch M6 Series QLED TV, especially at this price. Crucially, there are all the benefits of QLED technology with quantum dot technology meaning you gain cinematic color with over a billion hues of vibrant color. In conjunction, there are intelligent pixel-level brightness adjustments that tune contrast levels frame by frame in over 2,000 zones to give you superior visual contrast.

Like the best TVs, the Vizio 65-inch M6 Series QLED TV also has support for HDR10 and HLG formats along with a Dolby Vision Bright picture mode that provides lifelike accuracy, color saturation and impressive black detail too. Vizio uses its IQ Active Processor to give you superior picture processing even when watching non-4K content with the picture upscaled. There’s also a full array backlight to deliver great light uniformity throughout your viewing experience.

For gamers, a dedicated V-Gaming Engine automatically optimizes the picture mode for gaming so you get super low input lag, variable refresh rate, and Dynamic Motion Rate 120 support for better motion clarity. Three HDMI 2.1 ports make it ideal for hooking up the latest games consoles too. If you prefer to use built-in sound, you’ll also appreciate DTS Virtual:X support for immersive listening.

Usually priced at $678, the Vizio 65-inch M6 Series QLED TV is down to $498 at Walmart making it an ideal choice for anyone who wants QLED technology combined with a large display, all without having to pay too much. Buy it now before the deal ends or stock runs out.

Editors' Recommendations