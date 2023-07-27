 Skip to main content
This 75-inch QLED 4K TV is under $700 at Walmart right now

Aaron Mamiit
Vizio V Series
Vizio

There was a time when you couldn’t get TV deals for 75-inch 4K TVs for less than $1,000, but now there are affordable options like the 75-inch Vizio MQ6 Series QLED 4K TV. Already relatively cheap at its original price of $898, it’s even lower in Walmart’s latest sale at just $698 following a $200 discount. Bargains like this almost always sell out quickly though, so if you’re looking forward to getting this 75-inch 4K TV in your living room, you’re going to have to complete your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Vizio MQ6 Series QLED 4K TV

The affordable price of the Vizio MQ6 Series QLED 4K TV is actually one of the calling cards of Vizio as it enters our list of the best TV brands. That doesn’t mean that you’ll be sacrificing important features though. The 75-inch display of the Vizio MQ6 Series QLED 4K TV is dazzling and immersive with its 4K Ultra HD resolution, and with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual: X, it will feel like you’re watching at the cinemas but from the comfort of your own home. Additionally, when comparing QLED and OLED, the advantages of QLED TVs like the Vizio MQ6 Series include better brightness, longer life spans, no risk of burn-ins, and lower costs on a price-per-inch of screen size basis.

The best TVs offer virtually unlimited content with their access to streaming shows, and that’s also the case with the Vizio MQ6 Series QLED 4K TV. Vizio’s SmartCast platform also offers more than 250 livestreaming channels and more than 5,000 on0demand movies for free through WatchFree+, and it’s compatible with smart home environments based on Apple Home and Google Assistant.

The 75-inch Vizio MQ6 Series QLED 4K TV for just $698 from Walmart is a steal no matter which way you look at it, so if your home theater setup needs a boost, this is the TV that you want to buy. We’re not sure until when the $200 discount on its sticker price of $898 will last though, as stocks are probably already running low. Push through with the transaction to secure your own 75-inch Vizio MQ6 Series QLED 4K TV right now if you don’t want to miss out on this amazing deal.

Usually $1400, this 85-inch 4K TV is down to $900 at Best Buy
TCL S Class S4 LED 4K TV.

If you're looking for a super large TV to get you thru the super hot summer we're projected to continue having this year, we may have found the one you're looking for. And it is on sale. It's the 85-inch version of the TCL S450G, now for just $900. That is $500 down from its typical price of $1,400, making it one of the largest TVs that you can get for under $1,000 right now. It really is one of the best TV deals. So, tap the button below to check it out on Best Buy, where the deal is happening. Note that we don't know when this deal will end, so please do act now if you want the TCL S450G so you can lock this great price in.

Why you should buy the TCL S450G
The 85-inch TCL S450G is a 4K TV that refreshes at 60Hz and uses standard LED technology. It utilizes the Google TV interface, making it similar in functionality to older Android TVs, and can stream via Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+, YouTube, and tons of other streaming services. Connecting your own media, as well as sound systems and other peripherals, is easy via the three HDMI inputs (that include eARC). When one of those connects is a gaming console, you'll appreciate the TCL S450G's Auto Game Mode, which includes Automatic Low Latency Mode (ALLM). And, if you're playing a twitchy racing game (or just watching the races) then the TCL S450G's Motion Rate 240 will be much appreciated. It keeps things looking smooth even when the action tries its hardest to make that impossible.

Read more
Best Buy’s deal of the day is a 65-inch QLED 4K TV for $600
TCL Q Class Q6 QLED 4K TV.

If you aren't familiar with TCL, they're a company that's focused on budget-oriented TVs, although in the past few years, they've started breaking into the higher-end market too. For example, take this 65-inch TCL Q6 QLED 4K TV, which is not only quite sizeable but is also on sale at Best Buy for just $600, which isn't a lot considering what you're getting.

Why you should buy the 65-inch TCL Q6 QLED 4K TV
Probably the most impressive aspect of the Q6 class is that it uses a QLED panel rather than the traditional budget-oriented panels you might see in this price range. That means you get much better contrasts and brightness, which is even further helped by the fact that the Q6 comes with various types of HDR, including HDR10+. It also comes with HLG, which is the HDR standard used by many sports broadcasters, so if you're a fan of watching sports, you can get a very lifelike experience. That said, the base refresh rate of the screen is only 60Hz, so it's not as good as 120Hz for action-packed content, although it's still enough for most modern console gaming, such as the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X.

Read more
Hurry — this LG 70-inch 4K TV just had its price slashed to $600
hisense h65 series lg un7070 samsung 7 4k tv deals best buy summer sale 2020 55 inch 2 720x720

LG is well-known for making some of the best TVs on the market, and it's no surprise that many other manufacturers use their panels. Of course, that does tend to mean that LG TVs can get expensive, especially if you're going for larger sizes like the 70-inch LG UQ75 4K TV. Luckily, a great deal from Best Buy right now is discounting this excellent 70-inch TV down to $600 from $630.

Why you should buy the 70-inch LG UQ75 4K TV
While the 70-inch LG UQ75 4K TV doesn't come with fancy panels like QLED or OLED, the panel is still absolutely gorgeous, especially for a 70-inch TV that's going for budget prices. With a sharp image and relatively great contrast, it's certainly an enjoyable experience. The TV also comes loaded with various types of HDR, such as HDR10, which is just a step below HDR10+ and HLG, the latter of which is a popular standard for sports broadcasters, which is a big plus if you love watching sports. Unfortunately, the base refresh rate of the TV is 60Hz, but that still should be enough for most consoles and mid-range gaming PCs, and there's also the benefit that the 70-inch size makes this perfect for split screen games, which we're a fan of.

Read more