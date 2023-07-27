This 75-inch QLED 4K TV is under $700 at Walmart right now

There was a time when you couldn’t get TV deals for 75-inch 4K TVs for less than $1,000, but now there are affordable options like the 75-inch Vizio MQ6 Series QLED 4K TV. Already relatively cheap at its original price of $898, it’s even lower in Walmart’s latest sale at just $698 following a $200 discount. Bargains like this almost always sell out quickly though, so if you’re looking forward to getting this 75-inch 4K TV in your living room, you’re going to have to complete your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Vizio MQ6 Series QLED 4K TV

The affordable price of the Vizio MQ6 Series QLED 4K TV is actually one of the calling cards of Vizio as it enters our list of the best TV brands. That doesn’t mean that you’ll be sacrificing important features though. The 75-inch display of the Vizio MQ6 Series QLED 4K TV is dazzling and immersive with its 4K Ultra HD resolution, and with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual: X, it will feel like you’re watching at the cinemas but from the comfort of your own home. Additionally, when comparing QLED and OLED, the advantages of QLED TVs like the Vizio MQ6 Series include better brightness, longer life spans, no risk of burn-ins, and lower costs on a price-per-inch of screen size basis.

The best TVs offer virtually unlimited content with their access to streaming shows, and that’s also the case with the Vizio MQ6 Series QLED 4K TV. Vizio’s SmartCast platform also offers more than 250 livestreaming channels and more than 5,000 on0demand movies for free through WatchFree+, and it’s compatible with smart home environments based on Apple Home and Google Assistant.

The 75-inch Vizio MQ6 Series QLED 4K TV for just $698 from Walmart is a steal no matter which way you look at it, so if your home theater setup needs a boost, this is the TV that you want to buy. We’re not sure until when the $200 discount on its sticker price of $898 will last though, as stocks are probably already running low. Push through with the transaction to secure your own 75-inch Vizio MQ6 Series QLED 4K TV right now if you don’t want to miss out on this amazing deal.

