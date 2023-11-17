 Skip to main content
Best Amazon Echo Black Friday deals: Echo Pop, Echo Show 8, and more

Fans of Amazon’s Alexa should take advantage of the discounts that are available in this year’s Black Friday deals for Amazon Echo and Amazon Echo Show devices. Feel free to check out our guide on which Amazon Echo should you buy to read about the different models that are available — there are a lot! — before you start browsing the offers that we’ve rounded up below. Whether you’re going for an Amazon Echo or an Amazon Echo Show, you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase because there’s no telling when these bargains will end.

Best Amazon Echo Black Friday deals

The Amazon Echo devices helped make Alexa very popular, because Alexa smart speakers are the most convenient way of accessing the conveniences that the digital assistant is capable of providing. There are various models to choose from, with prices ranging from affordable to expensive, so it’s all a matter of figuring out the features that you would want from your Amazon Echo. The fourth-generation Amazon Echo, the latest version of the base model, remains one of the top choices, but we think the fifth-generation Amazon Echo Dot is the best Alexa-powered smart speaker. Feel free to look at all the Amazon Echo devices with discounts for Black Friday.

  • Amazon Echo Pop —
  • Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) —
  • Amazon Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen) —
  • Amazon Echo (4th Gen, Refurbished) —
  • Amazon Echo (4th Gen) —
  • Amazon Echo Studio —

Best Amazon Echo Show Black Friday deals

The Amazon Echo Show devices take the Amazon Echo smart speakers and add screens to them, for another way of interacting with Alexa. You can use the smart displays to watch streaming shows, access other smart home devices, and make video calls, among lots of other helpful functions. The third-generation Amazon Echo Show 8 is one of our favorites because of its sharp and bright 8-inch HD touchscreen, excellent sound, and high-quality camera, but you simply can’t go wrong if you buy any model of the Amazon Echo Show.

  • Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) —
  • Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) —
  • Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) —
  • Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) —
  • Amazon Echo Show 15 (Refurbished) —

